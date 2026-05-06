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Thierry Henry suggests inspired nickname for this Arsenal team if they win the Champions League

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Henry suggested a nice nickname
© Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty ImagesHenry suggested a nice nickname

Arsenal sealed their place in the final after narrowly beating Atletico Madrid in England. While they wait for the match against Paris Saint-Germain to decide the winner, Thierry Henry proposed a nickname for the team if they win the Champions League in a conversation with Bukayo Saka at CBS Sports.

Henry said: “I wish you all the best because we couldn’t do it, and I hope you will be able to do it. If you guys do it, if you manage to go on and win the title, I don’t want to jinx you, you will be known as the ‘Unforgettables’, we were the ‘Invincibles’. Go and get that.”

The name Henry proposed was clearly directed at the famous Arsenal team that won the Premier League under Arsène Wenger, called the Invincibles as they are the only club to win the trophy without losing a single match.

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Arsenal want revenge

The other important reference from Henry’s statement refers to the part where he said, “because we couldn’t do it.” Those Arsenal teams were historic as they featured the Frenchman, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires among many legends.

Saka decided the match with a goal (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Saka decided the match with a goal (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Their only missing title was the Champions League, which they could not win even though they were a dominant team for almost a decade. Even if they were close a few times, there was one year when it slipped away by a very small margin.

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Bukayo Saka’s goal sends Arsenal to Champions League final after 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

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Bukayo Saka’s goal sends Arsenal to Champions League final after 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

It was the final against Barcelona in 2006, the year they had their best chance to win. They scored first through a Sol Campbell header, but Jens Lehmann’s red card made things harder. Samuel Eto’o tied it before Juliano Belletti scored the decisive goal.

The final

Arsenal was the first team to reach the final, as they played on Tuesday, with the other spot confirmed the following day. The tie Paris Saint-Germain secured in Germany against Bayern Munich sealed the aggregate score at 6-5 in their favor. This match has been set for May 30 in Hungary.

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