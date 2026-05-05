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Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr receive timely lift as Al-Shabab excludes Abderrazak Hamdallah from Riyadh Derby, all thanks to Yannick Carrasco

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Abderrazak Hamdallah (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Yannick Carrasco (right)
© Getty ImagesAbderrazak Hamdallah (left), Cristiano Ronaldo (center), and Yannick Carrasco (right)

The spotlight once again falls on Cristiano Ronaldo as developments off the pitch hand Al-Nassr a potential advantage ahead of a crucial derby. As Al-Nassr prepares for another defining moment, developments involving Abderrazak Hamdallah and Yannick Carrasco have cast a shadow over Al-Shabab.

The buildup to the Riyadh derby has taken an unexpected turn, with internal conflict at Al-Shabab emerging at the worst possible time. The club now faces questions about squad harmony and readiness, while its rival prepares to capitalize on any instability. For Al-Nassr, the situation presents a timely boost as the club continues its push at the top of the table.

The issue at Al-Shabab did not arise overnight, but it escalated dramatically following a disappointing 5-1 defeat in the league. What began as a disagreement quickly evolved into a wider problem that forced the club’s hierarchy to step in.

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At the heart of the controversy was a heated moment between Hamdallah and Carrasco during a match. A disagreement over decision-making on the pitch led to visible frustration, which later continued beyond the final whistle.

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The situation reportedly extended into the dressing room, requiring intervention from staff members to prevent further escalation. What might have been a minor dispute instead turned into a full-blown internal issue, raising concerns about discipline and unity within the squad.

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Club responds with firm sanctions

Al-Shabab has, thus, reacted decisively, making it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated. According to the Arriyadiyah newspaper, the club imposed a series of disciplinary measures on the Moroccan striker, including exclusion from the upcoming clash against Al-Nassr and suspension from team training for seven days.

Beyond the immediate suspension, questions are now being raised about Hamdallah’s long-term position at the club. Arriyadiyah also goes on to suggest that his future could be in doubt, with the possibility of an early departure not ruled out.

Hamdallah

Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al Shabab battling for the ball

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This was not an isolated incident, either. SBA Sport has reported ongoing tension between Hamdallah and Carrasco throughout the season, indicating that the clash was the culmination of unresolved issues rather than a one-off disagreement.

While efforts are believed to be underway to resolve the situation internally, the damage may already have been done. The incident has exposed deeper issues within the squad, leaving the club with a difficult balancing act between discipline and stability.

Golden opportunity for Al-Nassr

For Al-Nassr, the timing of this crisis could hardly be better. Facing an opponent dealing with internal disruption, Jorge Jesus and his player have a clear opportunity to strengthen their position in the league standings.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

With Ronaldo continuing to deliver on the pitch with 25 goals this season, the focus now shifts to whether the Knight of Najd can take full advantage of the situation. The absence of a key attacking figure from the opposition may prove decisive in a match where margins are often thin.

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