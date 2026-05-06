How to watch Botafogo vs Racing Club in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Botafogo vs Racing Club on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Botafogo vs Racing Club
|WHAT
|Copa Libertadores
|WHEN
|8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, May 6, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
It’s shaping up as a pivotal Group E showdown with major postseason implications, as Botafogo enters in control after collecting seven of nine possible points to sit atop the standings, knowing another three points would all but secure a spot in the knockout round.
Racing Club, meanwhile, find themselves under greater pressure with four points through three matches, needing a victory to pull level with the Brazilian side and keep pace in a tightly contested race that also includes Caracas, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash with everything on the line.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Botafogo vs Racing Club and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo
app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.