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Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE Updates: Ousmane Dembele scores a key goal in the 2025-26 Champions League Semifinals Second Leg

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ousmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

After a historic first leg, Bayern Munich and PSG are preparing for the UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg, with a place in the final at stake. Even though the French side holds an advantage on aggregate, the German side’s hopes remain alive, as they are only one goal behind. With the tie still wide open, both managers have announced they will maintain their attacking approach, meaning the match is expected to be highly competitive.

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to remain a highly competitive team, as they are capable of playing effectively on the counterattack or dominating possession. Because of this, head coach Luis Enrique has a major asset, as they can adapt to the style imposed by the German side. Their main strength remains the attack, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué, who excel when given complete freedom of movement in the final third.

Bayern Munich have stood out for their ability to dominate possession, with Harry Kane playing a key role in build-up play. In addition, they are highly effective in attack through their wingers: Luis Díaz and Michael Olise. To support this, the contributions of Stanišić and Laimer are crucial, as they provide the closest support to create numerical superiority. However, Vincent Kompany faces a major challenge: The spaces behind his defensive line, which is frequently exposed.

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Despite both teams aiming for an attacking strategy, defensive solidity is expected to be the key differentiator in the second leg. Against two highly dangerous attacks, the side that manages to stay compact and minimize individual defensive errors could take the victory. In addition, the midfield will once again play a crucial role, as it will be key to controlling and managing the opposition’s powerful attacking threats.

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18' - Luis Diaz seems to have found the key to boost Bayern: Targeting Warren Zaire-Emery (0-1, AGG. 4-6)

With Achraf Hakimi out, Bayern Munich have decided to focus their attacks on PSG’s right flank. As a result, Luis Díaz has managed to create several one-on-one opportunities, getting the better of Warren Zaire-Emery, who has struggled defensively and physically. If they can be more clinical, they can capitalize on this flank.

13' - Bayern Munich struggle to find openings against PSG (0-1, AGG. 4-6)

Although Bayern Munich have managed to maintain their dominant style of play, the team is struggling to find openings in PSG’s defense. While the French side also dominates, it defends very effectively, always maintaining numerical superiority in the back. As a result, Luis Díaz, Kane, and Olise are struggling to find openings in the defense, leaving them with little chance of mounting a comeback.

8' - PSG's Nuno Mendes receives a yellow card (0-1, AGG. 4-6)

PSG star Nuno Mendes receives a yellow card due to a harsh foul on Bayern Munich's Michael Olise

7'- PSG constantly capitalize on Bayern Munich's defensive mistakes (0-1, AGG. 4-6)

As expected, Bayern Munich and PSG have started the game with an attacking style based on a clear principle: high pressure. To this end, both teams are keeping their entire lineup pressing and running, demonstrating clear intensity.

However, Bayern Munich continue to face the same problem: the space behind their fullbacks, which Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desiré Doué are constantly exploiting.

2' GOOOOOOOOOOAL OF OUSMANE DEMBELE FROM PSG (0-1, AGG. 4-6)

After a great pass from Fabian Ruiz to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian defeated Konrad Laimer in speed. Then, he crossed the ball to Ousmane Dembélé, who scored a magnificent goal.

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0'- The match has kicked off!

Bayern Munich vs PSG Second Leg 2025-26 Champions League semifinals clash is already underway at Allianz Arena Stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain could establish as the most dominant team in the world

Paris Saint-Germain have gone from being a team that consistently fell short in the Champions League year after year to becoming a major contender. With the arrival of Luis Enrique, the French side has shifted its focus away from individual stars to prioritize teamwork. As a result, they were crowned champions of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League and have remained competitive this season, reaching their second consecutive final.

In case they manage to beat Bayern Munich, they could cap off another near-perfect season, remaining contenders and favorites for every title. Furthermore, they could become the first French team to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles if they defeat Arsenal. This would establish them as the most dominant team in the world for two consecutive years, silencing all criticism surrounding their sporting project.

Bayern are looking to end a six-year drought without reaching a Champions League final

Although Bayern Munich have been one of the best teams in the world for several consecutive years, they have fallen out of the spotlight on the European stage. As a result, they decided to make radical changes, appointing Vincent Kompany to lead their sporting project. With this change, the team has established a clear playing style that promises to end its six-year drought without reaching a Champions League final.

Led by Luis Díaz, Harry Kane, and Michael Olise, they have built one of the most dangerous teams in Europe, as their high-pressing style and team play suffocate their opponents. In addition, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah have managed to establish a highly competitive defensive line, with the goal of reaching the Champions League final—something they haven’t achieved since 2020, when they won the title.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany does not feel under pressure

Despite dominating the first leg, Bayern Munich were defeated by PSG in a close 5-4 match, leaving them with hopes of a comeback. In addition, they have welcomed back Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof, and Raphael Guerreiro, gaining quality options off the bench. Far from feeling pressured by the result and the difficult task ahead, head coach Vincent Kompany has expressed confidence in his team and their chances of reaching the Champions League final.

I am completely relaxed, to be honest, deeply relaxed...It is about preparation, routine, finding the right words to say tomorrow, and simply until the final moment, you are looking for the perfect sentence to tell your players that will hopefully make the 1% difference to push the players even more... We witnessed so many crazy moments, and I think that the supporters believe in us, believe in our ability to win, so together we will try to make this moment an unforgettable one,” Kompany said in the latest press conference.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique warns Bayern Munich on their approach

Paris Saint-Germain managed to get the better of Bayern Munich, securing a 5-4 victory that gives them the lead in the aggregate score. Despite this, the series remains wide open, as the margin is just one goal, leaving their opponents with hope. Following this, head coach Luis Enrique has warned his opponents of his team’s high level of motivation and offensive approach.

We don’t need any extra motivation, we’re already at 100%. It brings back great memories when we go back to Munich; it will always be a real pleasure...As a team, we have the same objective away from home as we do at home. We don’t need to defend the result because the objective is to win. It’s a challenge, we want to win the game, not just go through,” Luis Enrique said in the latest press conference.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Bayern Munich vs PSG game is set to start at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

You can watch the 2025-26 Champions League semifinals Second Leg clash live on Paramount + here.

PSG also announce starting lineups vs Bayern Munich

After securing the victory in the first leg, Paris Saint-Germain have decided to make only a few adjustments to the starting lineup, opting for Warren Zaïre-Emery at right-back due to Achraf Hakimi’s absence. As a result, head coach Luis Enrique is relying on Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, and Doué to lead the attack, while Marquinhos and Willian Pacho aim to provide defensive stability amid growing concerns.

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Bayern Munich announce starting lineups vs PSG

Unlike the first leg, Bayern Munich are dealing with few absences in their squad, with only Serge Gnabry sidelined due to a serious injury. Because of this, head coach Vincent Kompany has regained depth in his squad, with Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof, and Raphaël Guerreiro available. With just the change of Alphonso Davies for Konrad Laimer, the German side will look to overturn the score against PSG and secure a place in the Champions League final.

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Bayern Munich face PSG in the 2025-26 Champions League Semifinals

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Bayern Munich and PSG in the second leg of the 2025-26 Champions League semifinals at Allianz Arena. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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