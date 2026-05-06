Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE Updates: Ousmane Dembele scores a key goal in the 2025-26 Champions League Semifinals Second Leg

After a historic first leg, Bayern Munich and PSG are preparing for the UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg, with a place in the final at stake. Even though the French side holds an advantage on aggregate, the German side’s hopes remain alive, as they are only one goal behind. With the tie still wide open, both managers have announced they will maintain their attacking approach, meaning the match is expected to be highly competitive.

Paris Saint-Germain have managed to remain a highly competitive team, as they are capable of playing effectively on the counterattack or dominating possession. Because of this, head coach Luis Enrique has a major asset, as they can adapt to the style imposed by the German side. Their main strength remains the attack, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué, who excel when given complete freedom of movement in the final third.

Bayern Munich have stood out for their ability to dominate possession, with Harry Kane playing a key role in build-up play. In addition, they are highly effective in attack through their wingers: Luis Díaz and Michael Olise. To support this, the contributions of Stanišić and Laimer are crucial, as they provide the closest support to create numerical superiority. However, Vincent Kompany faces a major challenge: The spaces behind his defensive line, which is frequently exposed.

Despite both teams aiming for an attacking strategy, defensive solidity is expected to be the key differentiator in the second leg. Against two highly dangerous attacks, the side that manages to stay compact and minimize individual defensive errors could take the victory. In addition, the midfield will once again play a crucial role, as it will be key to controlling and managing the opposition’s powerful attacking threats.