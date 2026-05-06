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Report: 2026 World Cup an obstacle for Real Madrid’s coaching plans involving Pochettino, Deschamps, Scaloni

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni.
© Kevin Dietsch/Alex Grimm/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni.

Pending official confirmation, it appears certain that Real Madrid are set to look for a new manager to replace Alvaro Arbeloa once the season ends. High-profile names such as Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni have been linked with the role, but for all of them, the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be an obstacle.

Real Madrid do not view it favorably if their new coach is involved in the World Cup,” Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday. “They want the new manager focused from day one on planning for next season, and that seems difficult if he is at the World Cup.”

Indeed, the FIFA tournament could complicate planning for the Spanish side’s roster rebuild. The European club season will end in late May, at which point players will join their respective national teams to compete in North America 2026.

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Meanwhile, club managers will continue working on preseason planning and shaping their squads, both in terms of outgoing transfers and new signings. However, with the World Cup running through July 19, that timeline could prove problematic for certain candidates.

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa’s tenure as Real Madrid coach is expected to end this summer.

Real Madrid reportedly interested in several World Cup coaches

Since their UEFA Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich dealt a decisive blow to Arbeloa’s tenure, speculation about Real Madrid’s next manager has dominated headlines worldwide.

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Among the many rumored candidates, several are currently coaching national teams that will compete in the World Cup. Didier Deschamps is set to step down from France this summer after 14 years in charge, making him a logical candidate for Los Blancos given his success and strong relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

Mauricio Pochettino is another name frequently mentioned, especially considering he has previously been linked with Real Madrid. However, his future with the USMNT remains uncertain and could depend on the team’s performance at the World Cup.

With lower odds but still part of the conversation are Lionel Scaloni and Julian Nagelsmann. The Argentina coach’s contract expires this summer, although reports suggest there is interest in extending it into another World Cup cycle. Meanwhile, Nagelsmann remains under contract with Germany through UEFA Euro 2028.

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Other options for Real Madrid

If reports prove accurate and Real Madrid rule out coaches involved in the World Cup, their options would become more limited. Jose Mourinho could remain a strong alternative despite being under contract with Benfica. A similar situation applies to AC Milan’s Massimiliano Allegri.

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