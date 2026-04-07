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How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Madrid vs Bayern
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Tuesday, April 7, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Univision, TUDN, and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

European heavyweights collide in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarterfinal showdown, as Bayern Munich come in riding momentum from a commanding Round of 16 victory over Atalanta, setting the stage for a crucial first leg that could shape the entire tie.

Awaiting them are Real Madrid, fueled by the star power of Kylian Mbappe and fresh off a statement performance that knocked out Manchester City, making this clash between two perennial contenders one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
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2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:
4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.
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5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:
6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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Although the match against Real Madrid is one of the toughest challenges of the season, Bayern Munich enter as the clear favorite to secure the win, riding a dominant streak. In addition, coach Vincent Kompany could get a boost, as Harry Kane is reportedly nearing his return to the field.

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