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Cristiano Ronaldo’s fatigue sparks group training absence after Al-Najma heroics as Al-Nassr gets crucial fitness update

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked concern among supporters after being seen training individually rather than with the squad on Monday. The Portuguese icon’s return to action had initially been nothing short of impressive, as he scored twice in Al-Nassr’s 5-2 victory over Al-Najma. The performance marked his comeback after a month-long absence due to injury, reinforcing his importance to the team at a critical stage of the season.

Despite the positive display, questions quickly emerged when the forward was substituted late in the match. Head coach Jorge Jesus addressed the decision, stating, “Cristiano didn’t feature in the last two matches, so we preferred to rest him.” This cautious approach hinted at a broader plan to manage his fitness carefully.

The decision to take Ronaldo off in the 83rd minute, just as he was approaching a potential hat-trick, divided opinion among fans. However, the coaching staff emphasized long-term priorities over individual milestones.

Jesus further explained, “He is extremely professional and not a selfish player… he understood the situation and agreed to come off.” This statement highlighted Ronaldo’s willingness to prioritize the team, even when personal achievements were within reach.

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The update revealed

Midway through the unfolding situation, clarity finally emerged regarding Ronaldo’s condition following the match. According to reports, Al-Nassr’s medical staff received reassuring feedback after conducting tests on several players, including Ronaldo, easing fears of a serious setback.

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“The players, including Ronaldo, confirmed they are not experiencing any muscle pain, despite having suffered physical fatigue during the game,” revealed Saudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat. This key update suggests that the absence from group training was precautionary rather than a sign of injury.

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Managing fatigue at a crucial stage

The decision to allow Ronaldo to train individually reflects a broader club strategy to manage workload during an intense period. Physical fatigue, especially after returning from a hamstring injury, requires careful handling to avoid recurrence, particularly for a player of Ronaldo’s profile.

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Other players, including Saad Al Nasser, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Mohamed Simakan, were also monitored closely after the same match. The coaching staff’s approach indicates a collective effort to maintain squad fitness as the season enters its decisive phase.

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