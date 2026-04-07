Is Kylian Mbappé playing today? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League Quarterfinals

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich face off today in the quarterfinals of the 2025–26 Champions League, seeking a spot in the tournament’s semifinals. While Los Blancos arrive with several doubts about their performance, the German side comes in top form, with 13 consecutive matches without defeat. For this reason, fans are watching Kylian Mbappé’s status for today’s game, as he could play a decisive role.

After starting in the previous match, Kylian Mbappé is full condition to start again today for Real Madrid. However, the Frenchman has not managed to recover his scoring form since his return, now going three consecutive matches without scoring. Because of this, he could come in highly motivated, looking for a goal to silence criticism of his current form in the Champions League.

Alongside the Frenchman, Los Blancos will rely on Vinicius Jr. in attack, who has regained his physical and scoring sharpness. However, they will battle to find space against the German side’s solid defense, which will look to apply tight marking to stop their attacking progress. Therefore, the presence of Federico Valverde and Arda Güler will be decisive in creating space on the counterattack, taking advantage of their opponent’s high press.

Like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany also appears to be recovering several key players. Both Manuel Neuer and Harry Kane are expected to start in today’s match, providing a decisive boost to their intentions. With this, they would gain structural solidity and could look to impose their complex style of play to defeat Los Blancos, ending a seven-year streak without beating them.

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid lineups vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid have significant absences in their starting lineup, as Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo Goes, Dani Ceballos, and Ferland Mendy remain sidelined with injuries. However, coach Álvaro Arbeloa will have Kylian Mbappé available, providing a significant boost compared to previous matches. Along with this, and the strong form of Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde, they will look to secure a key victory.

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Considering this, Real Madrid will lineup as follows: Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappé.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich arrive for the match against Real Madrid in top form. Not only have they managed to dominate in results, but they also maintain a powerful style of play. In addition, coach Vincent Kompany is recovering most of his roster, with only Sven Ulreich absent due to injury. Because of this, Harry Kane could lead the attack, looking to make the difference alongside Luis Díaz and Michael Olise.

With this in mind, Bayern could play as follows: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Aleksandar Pavlović, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

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