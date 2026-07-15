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Spain legend Iker Casillas takes aim at Argentina before 2026 World Cup final: ‘There will be no fourth star’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Casillas trusts his team very much
© Isabel Infantes/Getty ImagesCasillas trusts his team very much

After more than a month of competition, the 2026 World Cup final was set with Spain and Argentina reaching the tournament’s biggest stage. Moments after Argentina defeated England, Iker Casillas shared a message about the upcoming final.

Casillas posted: There won’t be a fourth ⭐️, Argentina! We’re going for our second!! Come on, Spain! This Sunday it’s the Finalissima… and the World Cup! Get both trophies ready, @FIFAWorldCup! You won’t be stitching the fourth ⭐️.”

The legendary goalkeeper was present at several matches alongside fellow members of the team that made history in 2010, including Xavi, Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol.

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Casillas on England’s match

Spain’s semifinal was far less dramatic, as they controlled France throughout the match. The other semifinal was very different, with England taking the lead before Argentina completed a late comeback.

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What drew criticism was the approach after Anthony Gordon’s goal, as they focused almost entirely on defending their advantage by sitting deep. That was the main point highlighted by Casillas.

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Casillas posted: England scored and immediately sat back. A cowardly approach. They barely left their own box and allowed Argentina to keep coming forward. The logical outcome followed. England lost the match entirely because of their game plan. They let Argentina dictate play for the final 30 minutes.”

Casillas gives his verdict on the match

The former goalkeeper believed England’s tactical approach was the main reason Argentina were able to complete the comeback. Casillas posted: “That simply can’t happen. Final: Spain vs Argentina. It’s going to be incredible! England committed footballing suicide.”

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