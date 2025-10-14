Trending topics:
How to watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Argentina
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Puerto Rico vs Argentina
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Argentina looks to build on a narrow 1-0 victory over Venezuela as they return to action in an international friendly during this FIFA Matchday. Lionel Messi leads a star-studded squad eager to sharpen their tactics and maintain momentum ahead of next year’s World Cup.

On the other side, Puerto Rico has steadily improved in recent seasons and now faces the rare opportunity to test themselves against one of soccer’s global giants. Fans can expect a fast-paced clash that highlights Argentina’s attacking prowess while giving Puerto Rico a chance to make a statement.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Puerto Rico vs Argentina and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
