Despite being a 40-year-old veteran, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to anchor Portugal‘s team under coach Roberto Martinez. At the onset of the UEFA 2025 World Cup qualifiers, he has consistently found the back of the net, showing that age doesn’t define his extraordinary talent. An important brace against Hungary further solidified his position as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers.

Carlos Ruiz, the iconic Guatemalan striker, held the World Cup qualifiers’ goal-scoring record for years with 39 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo, already having tied this milestone, broke it in stunning fashion by netting a crucial brace to cling 41 goals securing his place as the highest scorer in qualifier history and cementing his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats.

After a disappointing performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many speculated that Cristiano would retire from the Portuguese national team. However, those speculations have proved unfounded. The seasoned star not only dismissed any notion of an early retirement, but he also continues to be Portugal’s standout offensive force. His enduring dominance keeps promising talent Gonçalo Ramos on the bench, as Ronaldo continues to top the team’s scoring charts.

What does the table of the top five all-time scorers in World Cup qualifiers look like today?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Ruiz have solidified their status as the top scorers in World Cup qualifier history, while Lionel Messi also secures a spot among these legends. Despite this achievement, the Argentinean’s announcement that this will be his last qualifying round closes the door on further ambitions in this arena. Meanwhile, a formidable European striker has entered the fray, eager to chase down this monumental record.

# Name Goals 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 41 goals 2. Carlos Ruiz 39 goals 3. Lionel Messi 36 goals 4. Ali Daei 35 goals 5. Robert Lewandowski 33 goals

At 37, Robert Lewandowski continues to defy the odds, carving his name into the annals of soccer history. While often overshadowed in World Cup qualifiers, the Polish striker stands as a benchmark of excellence. With his sights set on matching or surpassing Lionel Messi in the rankings, he positions himself as the primary contender to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo’s current record.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to break an impressive World Cup record in 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo’s prolific scoring cements his role as a leading figure for Portugal, with recent remarks suggesting he might continue his illustrious career. Should he participate in the 2026 World Cup, the then 40-year-old legend would make history as the first player to compete in six tournaments, exemplifying remarkable durability and setting a new standard in the sport.