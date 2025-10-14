Trending topics:
FIFA reportedly planning another major change towards the 2026 World Cup

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino smiling in a conference.

FIFA has increasingly embraced technology to enhance fairness in the game, introducing tools like automatic goal detection, Video Assistant Referee, and Semi-Automated Offside Detection Technology. Body cameras are also making their debut. Moreover, the tournament will expand to 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup, a move that reflects FIFA’s commitment to inclusivity. Now, there are hints of a potential new change that could revolutionize the tournament.

According to Ramon Fuentes of Mundo Deportivo, FIFA is contemplating expanding national team rosters from 26 to 30 players. This proposed change would give coaches a wealth of options, enhancing their ability to implement diverse tactical strategies and cope with potential injuries throughout the tournament.

The recent expansion from 32 to 48 national teams presents a significant reason for this transformation. This shift promises increased exposure, allowing players to participate in more games throughout the tournament. Consequently, national teams can implement greater rotations, thereby safeguarding players’ physical condition and mitigating the risk of fatigue associated with prolonged playtime.

The 2026 FIFA Club World Cup, crowned by Chelsea’s victory, highlighted a pressing issue: the weather significantly impacted games, leading to physical exhaustion among players and staff complaints. With matches clustered in the same venues and an increased number of games, the need for a fresh proposal became evident. This new plan aims to offer national teams more diverse options to lineup, enhancing both the fairness and appeal of the competition.

Argentina's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy.

This 2026 World Cup potential change could disadvantage some national teams

Although FIFA aims to broaden opportunities with this roster change, not every national team possesses the depth to capitalize on it. Scotland and Hungary, for instance, boast solid squads; however, not all their talent plays in Europe’s elite leagues. Therefore, increased options will not necessarily level the playing field against top-tier teams.

Cape Verde secures historic 2026 World Cup qualification: Who are the other debutant nations so far?

Cape Verde secures historic 2026 World Cup qualification: Who are the other debutant nations so far?

Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, and France stand to gain immensely from this change. Their wealth of talent flourishing in Europe’s elite clubs gives coaches an enviable depth of options. This depth enables them to manage their stars strategically while maintaining a competitive edge—an advantage not all teams enjoy.

