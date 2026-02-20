Trending topics:
How to watch Puebla vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

By Leonardo Herrera

Henry Martin of America
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesHenry Martin of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Puebla vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Puebla vs Club America
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 10:05 PM ET / 7:05 PM PT • Friday, February 20, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream and TUDN
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Club America head into this matchup with urgency after a tough derby setback against Chivas dropped Las Aguilas out of the top eight and handed their rivals the top spot in the standings. Now, a prime opportunity awaits against Puebla, one of the league’s most struggling sides, as America look to steady themselves and climb back into contention before the race tightens.

Puebla, with just five points and sitting five shy of the playoff positions, has had difficulty finding rhythm, making this a crucial moment for America to assert control, grab three essential points, and restore momentum — so don’t miss what promises to be a pivotal clash.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Puebla vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
