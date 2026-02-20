Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BUNDESLIGA
Comments

Messi, Neymar, Suarez’s Barcelona goalscoring record threatened by Bayern Munich trio Kane, Olise, Diaz

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.
© David Ramos/Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for Barcelona and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich are enjoying an outstanding 2025-26 season, emerging as contenders in both the UEFA Champions League and the Bundesliga. Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have been central to that success, putting up numbers that are approaching those posted by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar during their Barcelona peak.

So far this season, Kane, Olise and Diaz have combined for 115 total goal contributions across the Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup and Champions League. That places them third in the all-time ranking among Europe’s top leagues at this stage of a season, trailing only two different Barcelona teams.

According to Marca, when comparing numbers through mid-February, the record belongs to Barcelona’s 2015-16 squad. At that point in the campaign, Messi, Suarez and Neymar had produced a combined 122 goals and assists — a mark that has never been matched before or since.

That leaves the current Bayern Munich trio just seven goal contributions shy of that record. Even closer is the second-ranked attacking trio: Barcelona in the 2010-11 season. Messi was, of course, part of that group as well, alongside David Villa and Pedro.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar formed a formidable attacking trio at Barcelona.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar formed a formidable attacking trio at Barcelona.

By mid-February 2011, that Barcelona front three had recorded 117 combined goal contributions in La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey — just two more than the current total of Kane, Olise and Diaz at Bayern Munich.

Advertisement
‘Messi could have been renewed’: Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana on Laporta, La Masia, Lamine Yamal, and what comes next

see also

‘Messi could have been renewed’: Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana on Laporta, La Masia, Lamine Yamal, and what comes next

The numbers behind Kane, Olise and Diaz

Bayern Munich’s success this season has largely been driven by the performances of their three main attackers. Harry Kane leads Europe’s top leagues with 41 goals and five assists in 35 appearances.

He has been supported by the team’s wingers, whose primary role is to supply the England striker but who also make a major impact themselves. Michael Olise has tallied 13 goals and 25 assists, while Luis Diaz has added 19 goals and 15 assists.

Bundesliga 2026 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

see also

Bundesliga 2026 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

For now, the MSN record remains safe

As impressive as the numbers from Kane, Olise and Diaz have been, they are still some distance away from matching the legendary MSN. Messi, Suarez and Neymar dominated Spanish soccer from 2014 to 2017, winning La Liga titles and capturing the Champions League crown in 2015 — still Barcelona’s most recent triumph in the competition.

Advertisement

Beyond the trophies, however, they left a lasting legacy through the brilliance they displayed on the field. The three South American stars formed an unstoppable attacking partnership that many consider the greatest front three in soccer history.

The statistics back up that claim: to surpass the overall totals achieved by MSN during their 2015-16 campaign, Kane, Olise and Diaz would need 83 more combined goal contributions before the end of the season — a difficult task, though not an impossible one.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany blasts José Mourinho over Vinicius Jr remark: ‘It was a huge mistake in terms of leadership’

Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany blasts José Mourinho over Vinicius Jr remark: ‘It was a huge mistake in terms of leadership’

Although Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr’s complaint against Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni is already under investigation, José Mourinho’s remarks continue to generate controversy. Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany even decided to deliver strong criticism of the Portuguese coach.

Liverpool reportedly identify the ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah replacement in a €100 million Bundesliga star winger

Liverpool reportedly identify the ‘perfect’ Mohamed Salah replacement in a €100 million Bundesliga star winger

While Mohamed Salah has regained his place in Liverpool’s starting lineup, he is still pointing toward a departure in the summer of 2026. In light of this, the Reds have reportedly identified the ideal replacement for the Egyptian in a Bundesliga star valued at €100 million.

How to watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025-2026 DFB-Pokal

How to watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025-2026 DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig square off in the 2025–26 DFB Pokal quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can find complete information here on kickoff time and where to watch nationwide, including television listings and streaming options.

How to watch Puebla vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Puebla vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Puebla face Club America in Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Here’s all the essential information for this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast details for TV and streaming options available in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo