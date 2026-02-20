Messi, Neymar, Suarez’s Barcelona goalscoring record threatened by Bayern Munich trio Kane, Olise, Diaz

Bayern Munich are enjoying an outstanding 2025-26 season, emerging as contenders in both the UEFA Champions League and the Bundesliga. Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have been central to that success, putting up numbers that are approaching those posted by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar during their Barcelona peak.

So far this season, Kane, Olise and Diaz have combined for 115 total goal contributions across the Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup and Champions League. That places them third in the all-time ranking among Europe’s top leagues at this stage of a season, trailing only two different Barcelona teams.

According to Marca, when comparing numbers through mid-February, the record belongs to Barcelona’s 2015-16 squad. At that point in the campaign, Messi, Suarez and Neymar had produced a combined 122 goals and assists — a mark that has never been matched before or since.

That leaves the current Bayern Munich trio just seven goal contributions shy of that record. Even closer is the second-ranked attacking trio: Barcelona in the 2010-11 season. Messi was, of course, part of that group as well, alongside David Villa and Pedro.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar formed a formidable attacking trio at Barcelona.

By mid-February 2011, that Barcelona front three had recorded 117 combined goal contributions in La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey — just two more than the current total of Kane, Olise and Diaz at Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘Messi could have been renewed’: Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana on Laporta, La Masia, Lamine Yamal, and what comes next

The numbers behind Kane, Olise and Diaz

Bayern Munich’s success this season has largely been driven by the performances of their three main attackers. Harry Kane leads Europe’s top leagues with 41 goals and five assists in 35 appearances.

He has been supported by the team’s wingers, whose primary role is to supply the England striker but who also make a major impact themselves. Michael Olise has tallied 13 goals and 25 assists, while Luis Diaz has added 19 goals and 15 assists.

see also Bundesliga 2026 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

For now, the MSN record remains safe

As impressive as the numbers from Kane, Olise and Diaz have been, they are still some distance away from matching the legendary MSN. Messi, Suarez and Neymar dominated Spanish soccer from 2014 to 2017, winning La Liga titles and capturing the Champions League crown in 2015 — still Barcelona’s most recent triumph in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the trophies, however, they left a lasting legacy through the brilliance they displayed on the field. The three South American stars formed an unstoppable attacking partnership that many consider the greatest front three in soccer history.

The statistics back up that claim: to surpass the overall totals achieved by MSN during their 2015-16 campaign, Kane, Olise and Diaz would need 83 more combined goal contributions before the end of the season — a difficult task, though not an impossible one.