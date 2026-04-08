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How to watch PSG vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (L) and Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain
© Harry How/Getty ImagesArne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (L) and Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO PSG vs Liverpool
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Wednesday, April 8, 2026
WHERE Paramount+ and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After cruising through the Round of 16 in dominant fashion, Paris Saint-Germain now turn their attention to a far more demanding challenge in the quarterfinals. The reigning champions showed their firepower with an emphatic 8-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea, a result that underscored their title credentials.

Standing in their way are Liverpool, a battle-tested squad capable of flipping the script despite an inconsistent campaign. With experience, talent, and a semifinal berth on the line, this matchup has all the ingredients of a marquee clash—so make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
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2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:
4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.
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5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:
6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

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Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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