Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Andoni Iraola addresses Alexis Mac Allister’s Liverpool future after great 2026 World Cup performance

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Andoni Iraola and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.
© Getty ImagesAndoni Iraola and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed a strong 2026 World Cup with Argentina, helping the team reach a second straight final before falling to Spain. That deep run, combined with growing transfer speculation in England, has put his future at Liverpool under scrutiny just weeks before the new Premier League season kicks off.

Amid the rumors, new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola addressed the midfielder’s situation directly when asked about the squad ahead of preseason. Rather than dodging the questions, Iraola made his stance on Mac Allister’s future clear.

Alexis has been one of this club’s best players over the last few seasons, he had a great World Cup, and it’s normal for other clubs to want our best players. It always happens, in every transfer window,” Iraola said.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

He followed that up by shutting down any suggestion he’s open to letting the Argentine leave: “But just as other teams want them, I want them to stay. I’m more focused on signing players than on losing the ones we already have here“.

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina controls the ball against Reece James #24 of England.

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina controls the ball during the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Since arriving at Anfield from Brighton in July 2023 for a fee of €42 million, Mac Allister has won a Premier League title and a Carabao Cup with Liverpool, racking up 150 appearances, 19 goals and 20 assists along the way.

Advertisement

Last season wasn’t his sharpest by his own standards, with just 5 goals and 5 assists in 55 matches, but he remains a key piece of Iraola’s squad as the coach wants to have a solid first season at Anfield.

Iraola about Mac Allister’s return to Anfield

The Spanish coach also touched on the timeline for Mac Allister’s return to preseason training, along with that of new signing Victor Munoz, the former Osasuna winger who also reached the World Cup final with Spain.

Both players are expected to report later than the rest of the squad given how far their respective countries advanced in the tournament. “The most complicated situation will be Alexis’s, as well as Victor’s, because they played all the way to the end of the tournament. Basically, I understand that they deserve to have their vacation, a rest, and time to train with us,” Iraola said.

Advertisement

He added that while the delay will impact their pre-season buildup, it’s a trade-off he’s willing to accept given the physical toll of the tournament. “It will affect the start of his season, but we can’t think only about that. Especially in Alexis’s case, who has played a ton of minutes throughout last season and at the World Cup. He deserves this rest,” he concluded.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard backs Andoni Iraola as the ‘right fit’ to replace Arne Slot

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard backs Andoni Iraola as the ‘right fit’ to replace Arne Slot

After a disappointing season, Arne Slot was dismissed by Liverpool F.C., forcing adjustments to the sporting project. Following this, Andoni Iraola emerges as the ideal candidate to become the new head coach. With this in mind, club legend Steven Gerrard has decided to back the Spanish manager.

Andoni Iraola reportedly turned down AC Milan offer due to low transfer budget in Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led project

Andoni Iraola reportedly turned down AC Milan offer due to low transfer budget in Zlatan Ibrahimovic-led project

After the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan appeared determined to appoint Andoni Iraola as their new head coach. However, the Spaniard has reportedly rejected the Rossoneri’s offer due to a low transfer budget in the Zlatan Ibrahimović-led project.

Report: Massimiliano Allegri’s dismissal paves the way for Andoni Iraola to become AC Milan’s new head coach

Report: Massimiliano Allegri’s dismissal paves the way for Andoni Iraola to become AC Milan’s new head coach

After failing to qualify for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, AC Milan have decided to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri. Following this, the Rossoneri are reportedly targeting Andoni Iraola as their new head coach, signaling a major shift in the club’s sporting project.

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United future in doubt as Andoni Iraola reportedly emerges as top head coach contender

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United future in doubt as Andoni Iraola reportedly emerges as top head coach contender

Michael Carrick’s arrival has completely transformed Manchester United’s reality, with the team now competing to clinch a UEFA Champions League spot. Nonetheless, the Englishman’s future remains uncertain, as Andoni Iraola reportedly emerges as the top contender for the head coach position.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo