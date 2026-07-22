Bradley Barcola wanted by two Premier League clubs amid Yan Diomande to PSG rumors

The market could see a huge move as Premier League teams are interested in Bradley Barcola, who could be even further from a regular starting spot behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué if Paris Saint-Germain completes the signing of Yan Diomande.

There are many clubs interested in Barcola, but Liverpool and Arsenal remain the main options, according to Sky Sports News. In Arsenal’s case, the pursuit of the winger increased after the club failed to sign Morgan Rogers, who chose Chelsea after the international break.

This would not be an easy transfer for either club, as the price tag could be over 120 million euros, with Paris Saint-Germain not being forced to sell. In any case, a move for a young player with significant potential could strengthen either team.

Iraola confirms Liverpool want a new winger

Arsenal have been interested in the French international, while Liverpool are also looking for a new winger following the departure of Mohamed Salah. Barcola has emerged as one of the names being considered by the Reds, with the club viewing him as a potential high-level addition to the attack.

Iraola replaced Arne Slot as the manager (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has made clear that the club wants to add another winger this summer, even if he did not comment directly on the reported interest in Barcola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also PSG star Fabian Ruiz opens up on his dreamed return to Real Betis amid 2026 World Cup celebrations

Iraola said: “It is difficult to say a number when the market is open. You have to always be open to new options to improve the squad. There are obvious situations where we know we need to sign players. A winger, for example. We definitely need to sign a winger.”

Bayern Munich could also target Barcola

Bayern Munich could become another potential destination for Barcola, as Bild reports that the club was interested in him. However, the valuation they received from Paris Saint-Germain deterred them from making contact. The option could reemerge if Michael Olise leaves the club.