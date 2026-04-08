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Is Mohamed Salah playing today? Predicted lineups for PSG vs Liverpool in the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match.

PSG face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, looking to secure a spot in the semifinals. Nevertheless, both teams arrive in contrasting form. While the French side comes in as one of the best teams in the world, the Reds are going through one of their worst seasons. Because of this, fans are closely monitoring Mohamed Salah’s status for the match, as he can be decisive offensively.

After avoiding injuries in recent matches, Mohamed Salah is in full condition to play for Liverpool. As a result, coach Arne Slot is expected to include him in the lineup, hoping his experience and talent will make the difference against the French side. In his final season at Anfield, the Egyptian could be more motivated than ever, aiming for a heroic performance to lead his team to victory once again.

Alongside the Egyptian, coach Slot would rely on Hugo Ekitike, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Florian Wirtz, looking to break down PSG’s strong defensive structure. However, they are coming off two consecutive defeats, raising serious doubts about their ability to secure a win. With this being the only competition they can still win, Liverpool could arrive highly motivated, seeking a victory that silences all criticism.

Unlike the Reds, Paris Saint-Germain come in on a run of four consecutive wins, regaining the best form of most of their players. As a result, coach Luis Enrique is getting the best version of Ousmane Dembélé, along with a dominant Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been the most decisive player from a collective standpoint. In addition, Willian Pacho and Marquinhos have been dominant defensively, complicating Arne Slot’s intentions.

PSG star Nuno Mendes controls the ball under pressure from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball under pressure from Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

PSG predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Throughout the 2025–26 season, PSG have dealt with numerous injuries that have affected their performance. Heading into today’s match, coach Luis Enrique will be without Fabián Ruiz, Bradley Barcola, and Quentin Ndjantou. Nevertheless, they have managed to remain dominant, relying on Dembélé, Vitinha, and Marquinhos as the team’s leaders. In addition, the French side maintains a deep roster capable of making the difference.

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Considering this, PSG could lineup as follows: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs PSG

Like the French side, Liverpool head into the match with several players out, as Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined due to injury. However, coach Arne Slot has managed to keep the team competitive in the Champions League by relying on a consistent lineup that could be repeated for today’s game. As a result, Mohamed Salah could lead the offense alongside Hugo Ekitike.

With this in mind, the R eds could play as follows: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konaté, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

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