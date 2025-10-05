Trending topics:
Primeira Liga
How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

By Leonardo Herrera

Richard Rios of Benfica
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesRichard Rios of Benfica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Porto vs Benfica
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 4:15pm ET / 1:15pm PT • Saturday, October 5, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, and GolTV
Match Overview

Get ready for a heavyweight showdown in Portuguese soccer as Porto look to keep their perfect record intact in the Primeira Liga. The league leaders have stormed through their first seven matches, highlighted by a decisive win over fierce rivals Sporting CP, and now they meet Benfica.

As Aguias are searching for consistency after a shaky start both domestically and in the Champions League. With Porto holding the top spot and Benfica eager to close the gap to just one point, this clash promises high stakes, intense action, and plenty of drama. Don’t miss a minute of this thrilling encounter!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
