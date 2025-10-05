Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

FIFA has reportedly released the official schedule for the first matches of the 2026 World Cup

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

FIFA will confirm official match times during the December 2025 World Cup draw, alongside the full fixture and venue list.
© Ryan PierseFIFA will confirm official match times during the December 2025 World Cup draw, alongside the full fixture and venue list.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, more details are beginning to emerge about the tournament that will take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. After the unveiling of the official mascots — Zayu, Clutch, and Maple — and the new match ball, Trionda, new reports have surfaced revealing the tentative kick-off times for the opening group-stage matches. According to multiple Mexican outlets, there could be up to four games per day, offering fans nonstop soccer action across North America.

The FIFA organizing committee is expected to officially confirm match times in the coming weeks, ahead of the World Cup draw scheduled for December 2025, when the full fixture list will be unveiled. The 2026 edition will mark the first time 48 teams compete, resulting in a record 104 total matches across 16 host cities.

Leaked schedules indicate that group-stage matches will follow this four-game format (U.S. Eastern Time):

  • First match: 11:00 AM
  • Second match: 2:00 PM
  • Third match: 5:00 PM
  • Fourth match: 8:00 PM

This approach allows fans across different time zones — from Vancouver and Los Angeles to New York and Miami — to enjoy an uninterrupted stream of matches, echoing the excitement of major tournaments like the NFL Sunday lineup but on a global soccer scale.

2026 will be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup in his career, according to the Inter Miami player himself.

2026 will be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup in his career, according to the Inter Miami player himself.

Advertisement

Countdown to the official daw

FIFA will officially release the match calendar at the World Cup draw in December, which will also finalize the venues for each group. The tournament opener is expected to take place in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, while the final will likely be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, capable of hosting over 80,000 fans.

Lionel Messi stirs fans with pre-2026 World Cup tribute featuring Xavi Hernandez, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not included?

see also

Lionel Messi stirs fans with pre-2026 World Cup tribute featuring Xavi Hernandez, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not included?

Meanwhile, the final qualification rounds are heating up. By November, Europe (UEFA) will begin confirming its first qualified teams, joining a growing list of nations that have already booked their tickets.

Teams already qualified for the 2026 World Cup

So far, 17 nations have secured their spots:

  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • United States
  • Australia
  • Iran
  • Uzbekistan
  • Jordan
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Morocco
  • Tunisia
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • Paraguay
  • Uruguay
  • New Zealand
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Manchester City dealt another setback as Rodri suffers new injury in Premier League game vs. Brentford

Manchester City dealt another setback as Rodri suffers new injury in Premier League game vs. Brentford

In the Premier League game against Brentford, Manchester City star Rodri was forced off due to a new injury in his right leg.

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto square off against Benfica in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Check out all the key details here, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or via streaming platforms.

How to watch South Africa U20 vs United States U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch South Africa U20 vs United States U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

South Africa U20 clash with United States U20 in a pivotal Matchday 3 encounter of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and where to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Juventus will face AC Milan in Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the United States can catch every moment of the action, with complete kickoff times and broadcast details available for both television and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo