FIFA has reportedly released the official schedule for the first matches of the 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, more details are beginning to emerge about the tournament that will take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. After the unveiling of the official mascots — Zayu, Clutch, and Maple — and the new match ball, Trionda, new reports have surfaced revealing the tentative kick-off times for the opening group-stage matches. According to multiple Mexican outlets, there could be up to four games per day, offering fans nonstop soccer action across North America.

The FIFA organizing committee is expected to officially confirm match times in the coming weeks, ahead of the World Cup draw scheduled for December 2025, when the full fixture list will be unveiled. The 2026 edition will mark the first time 48 teams compete, resulting in a record 104 total matches across 16 host cities.

Leaked schedules indicate that group-stage matches will follow this four-game format (U.S. Eastern Time):

First match: 11:00 AM

Second match: 2:00 PM

Third match: 5:00 PM

Fourth match: 8:00 PM

This approach allows fans across different time zones — from Vancouver and Los Angeles to New York and Miami — to enjoy an uninterrupted stream of matches, echoing the excitement of major tournaments like the NFL Sunday lineup but on a global soccer scale.

2026 will be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup in his career, according to the Inter Miami player himself.

Countdown to the official daw

FIFA will officially release the match calendar at the World Cup draw in December, which will also finalize the venues for each group. The tournament opener is expected to take place in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, while the final will likely be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, capable of hosting over 80,000 fans.

Meanwhile, the final qualification rounds are heating up. By November, Europe (UEFA) will begin confirming its first qualified teams, joining a growing list of nations that have already booked their tickets.

Teams already qualified for the 2026 World Cup

So far, 17 nations have secured their spots:

Canada

Mexico

United States

Australia

Iran

Uzbekistan

Jordan

South Korea

Japan

Morocco

Tunisia

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay

New Zealand

