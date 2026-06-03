‘We don’t have the Messi of five years ago,’ admits former Argentina teammate Zabaleta on World Cup hopes

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just days away, former Argentina player Pablo Zabaleta offered his perspective on how the national team might perform and, more specifically, on the role Lionel Messi will play.

“Obviously, we don’t have the Messi of five years ago that maybe he can drop deep and get a ball, you know, on the halfway line and just run as before,” admitted Zabaleta during a recent interview with The National. However, he expressed confidence in what the 38-year-old star can still contribute.

“He’s still really good, or good enough to dribble past two, three players and put the ball in the top corner,” said the former defender. “He’s the main man for those moments of magic or that creativity he brings into the team. If you let Messi get a ball in the final third outside the box…”

Messi’s age and physical condition have been the subject of speculation in recent years, with the forward himself fueling the conversation when he publicly questioned whether he would participate in the 2026 World Cup.

Pablo Zabaleta and Lionel Messi playing for Argentina.

Now, with his place in the squad confirmed, Leo is preparing to celebrate his 39th birthday during the tournament on June 24. By then, Argentina will have already played their first two matches, against Algeria and Austria, and will be preparing for their final group-stage game against Jordan three days later.

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Zabaleta confident Argentina will support Messi

While acknowledging Messi’s physical decline and how it has affected his style of play, Pablo Zabaleta expressed strong confidence that the team around him will do everything possible to help the forward shine and ultimately make the difference.

“You know, it is Messi surrounded by players that want to do well for Messi. They want to run as much as they can for Messi. I think if the team manages to find a way to rest off the ball, when they get back in possession, they can find him in a good position, he still can do the rest,” said the former player.

“He still has that quality to win games, to score goals. At the end of the day, that’s all you need at the World Cup, is to win games,” added Zabaleta. “We need to enjoy it because it could be Messi’s last World Cup. Hopefully, he still has that moment of magic to win games and to win the World Cup. Why not?”

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Who is Pablo Zabaleta?

Pablo Zabaleta’s comments carry particular weight because of the amount of time he spent alongside Lionel Messi both on and off the field. The former right back enjoyed a successful career in European soccer, first with Espanyol — where he faced Leo on several occasions — and later with Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League.

Those club performances earned Zabaleta a place with Argentina. He made 58 appearances for the national team between 2005 and 2016, including the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which he won alongside Messi, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2015 Copa America, where they finished as runners-up.