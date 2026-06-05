Paraguay vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Follow the 2026 international friendly minute by minute

Paraguay’s final friendly is expected to draw plenty of attention against Nicaragua, not for the match itself, but because their World Cup debut is against the United States on June 12.

This match is mostly a farewell for Paraguay, as they are largely set after a very strong qualifying campaign. The match in Asuncion could have an emotional atmosphere, with the country returning to the big stage for the first time since 2010.

It will not be a very meaningful match for Nicaragua, unlike their opponents, because they could not qualify in the CONCACAF section after finishing last in their group in the third round with four points in six matches.