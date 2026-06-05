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Paraguay vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Follow the 2026 international friendly minute by minute

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Almirón plays an important role for Paraguay
© Franco Arland/Getty Images Raul Sifuentes/Getty ImagesAlmirón plays an important role for Paraguay

Paraguay’s final friendly is expected to draw plenty of attention against Nicaragua, not for the match itself, but because their World Cup debut is against the United States on June 12.

This match is mostly a farewell for Paraguay, as they are largely set after a very strong qualifying campaign. The match in Asuncion could have an emotional atmosphere, with the country returning to the big stage for the first time since 2010.

It will not be a very meaningful match for Nicaragua, unlike their opponents, because they could not qualify in the CONCACAF section after finishing last in their group in the third round with four points in six matches.

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The list

Paraguay's final 26-man World Cup roster has been officially confirmed.

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Confirmed lineup for Nicaragua

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Confirmed lineup for Paraguay

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Match delayed

The start of the match was pushed back by half an hour and is now scheduled to kick off at 18:45 ET.

The antecedent

Paraguay defeated Nicaragua 2-0 on June 18, 2023, in the only previous meeting between the two nations.

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The group

Paraguay were placed in Group D with the United States (June 12), Turkey (June 19), and Australia (June 25), while Nicaragua did not qualify for the World Cup.

The stadium

The venue for this match is Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay. It has a capacity of 34,451.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match Paraguay vs Nicaragua.

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