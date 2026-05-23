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Christian Pulisic could gain another elite mentor as Milan reconsiders Thiago Silva return due to one key reason after his 2026 World Cup blow

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Thiago Silva (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Thiago Silva (right)

Christian Pulisic could soon see another veteran figure arrive at Milan after Thiago Silva’s latest career twist. The Brazilian defender has been at the center of major speculation following Brazil’s World Cup squad announcement, while the national team prepares for another demanding tournament campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

At the same time, his omission from Brazil’s final 26-man squad has sparked fresh debate across Europe and South America. The experienced center-back had hoped his return to European soccer with Porto would earn him one final opportunity on the biggest international stage, but the decision ultimately went against him.

Brazil officially confirmed its squad for the 2026 World Cup earlier this week, and one of the biggest headlines was Silva’s absence. The 41-year-old defender had initially made Carlo Ancelotti’s preliminary 55-man list, but he failed to survive the final round of cuts before the tournament in North America.

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That decision closed the door on what could have been a historic fifth World Cup appearance for the veteran defender. Silva previously featured in the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions of the tournament, captaining Brazil during several of those campaigns.

Thiago Silva’s last appearance for Brazil came against Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thiago Silva’s last appearance for Brazil came against Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His World Cup journey included unforgettable highs and painful disappointments. Silva famously captained Brazil during the 2014 tournament on home soil and scored in the quarter-final against Colombia, although suspension ruled him out of the devastating semi-final defeat to Germany.

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Porto spell not enough to convince Brazil

Silva returned to Europe earlier this year when Porto offered him a short-term contract after he departed from Fluminense. The move reunited him with a club where he had previously played more than two decades ago during his early career. What’s more, despite his age, the veteran defender still delivered strong performances in Portugal.

He made 14 appearances, helped Porto secure the Primeira Liga title, and became one of the oldest players to feature for the club in modern history. Their official farewell message highlighted the defender’s impact during his brief stay. “Thank you for everything, Thiago. FC Porto’s doors will always be open to you,” the club wrote after confirming his departure.

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The key reason behind Milan’s reported change of heart

After the 41-year-old star missed out on the World Cup squad, reports from Brazil suggested Milan quickly revived interest in bringing him back to San Siro. The club had previously explored a move both last summer and during the winter transfer window, but negotiations never advanced.

Now, the situation appears different. The club is preparing for another demanding campaign and reportedly sees the Brazilian’s leadership qualities, dressing-room influence, and elite-level experience as valuable assets for a younger squad.

According to ESPN Brasil, Milan has already offered the Brazilian defender a one-year contract running through the 2026-27 season. The possibility of a reunion has also been strengthened by Silva’s close relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who continues to play an influential role behind the scenes at the Italian club.

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thiago silva

Thiago Silva of FC Porto looks dejected

How Christian Pulisic could benefit from Silva’s arrival

For Christian Pulisic, Silva’s arrival could provide another experienced figure inside the dressing room during a critical stage of the Rossoneri’s project. The experienced centre-back’s possible presence would immediately add authority and calm to the back line. His experience from Brazil, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Porto, and multiple World Cup campaigns could also help younger players throughout the squad.

The defender remains one of the most respected personalities in world soccer despite approaching his 42nd birthday. Milan reportedly believes those qualities could become extremely important during a season where expectations will again rise considerably.

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