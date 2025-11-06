Trending topics:
How to watch Palmeiras vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Palmeiras vs Santos
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Thursday, November 6, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz, and Premiere
Match Overview

Matchday 32 of the Brasileirão comes to a dramatic close as Palmeiras host Santos in a matchup packed with intensity and contrasting ambitions. Palmeiras, fresh off securing a spot in the Copa Libertadores final, lead the league and aim to tighten their grip on the title race with another statement performance.

On the other side, Santos hover just above the relegation zone with 33 points, fighting to stay afloat as Neymar and company look to pull away from danger. With everything on the line for both clubs, this rivalry clash promises fireworks from start to finish—make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the action.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Palmeiras vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
