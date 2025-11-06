Lamine Yamal ties incredible Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record after scoring for Barcelona vs Brugge

Barcelona have struggled to maintain a solid defensive form, leading to several unfavorable outcomes. They faced a challenging draw against Club Brugge, which could have easily turned into a defeat, raising concerns about their competitiveness. Amidst these difficulties, Lamine Yamal stood out once again by scoring a flawless goal. With this achievement, the 18-year-old star matched Kylian Mbappe‘s impressive record in the Champions League.

According to OptaJoe on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lamine Yamal has contributed to 13 goals (seven goals and six assists) in his Champions League career. This achievement ties him with Kylian Mbappe for the most goal contributions by any player aged 18 or under. Even though he has yet to win the trophy with Barcelona, the Spaniard star has already edged his name in the history of the competition.

Despite Barcelona haven’t been the most competitive team in the Champions League over the past decade, they’ve managed to enhance their performance. With the emergence of talented players like Gavi, Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez, the Culers have established themselves as one of the top competitors, reaching the semifinals last season. Moreover, Lamine Yamal’s impressive performances are bringing them closer to ending their 10-year drought.

Lamine chases a stunning record set by Jude Bellingham in the Champions League

At just 18, Lamine Yamal has already established himself as one of the world’s best players, transcending the label of a mere promising talent. Integral to Barcelona’s sporting project, he has appeared in 26 Champions League games, underscoring his importance in the team’s lineup. With his impressive performance, the young Spaniard is emerging as a close contender for a recent record set by Jude Bellingham in the competition.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Brugge.

Just two days ago, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 50 games, surpassing Iker Casillas. However, Lamine is already just 24 games away from equaling this record. At 18 years old, he has just over three years to achieve it. If he maintains his current pace in terms of the number of games, he could equal the record in two seasons, setting a new landmark and knocking Lionel Messi out of the top 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal tops world ranking of most valuable young players: How much is the Barcelona star worth?

# Name Age 1. Jude Bellingham 22 years and 128 days 2. Iker Casillas 22 years and 155 days 3. Cesc Fabregas 22 years and 331 days 4. Kylian Mbappe 22 years and 339 days 5. Lionel Messi 23 years and 166 days

While Lamine’s extraordinary talent is no longer a surprise, his outstanding performance at just 18 years old positions him as the frontrunner to spearhead a new era in soccer. It doesn’t imply that he has nothing left to improve; He still needs to guide Barcelona to their coveted Champions League title, excel in scoring and creativity, as Lionel Messi did, to cement his legacy. Nevertheless, Yamal consistently proves he is a once-in-a-generation talent.