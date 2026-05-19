How to watch Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 US Open Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United WHAT US Open Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 23, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a US Open Cup semifinal spot on the line, Orlando City SC and Atlanta United meet again after a 1-1 draw last Saturday that highlighted how little separates them. Orlando enters with 14 MLS points, just three shy of the Play-In line.

Facing the Florida team will be Atlanta United, who sit on 11 and still chasing the same cutoff, but league form takes a back seat in this knockout rematch where fine margins are expected to decide it. Don’t miss it.

How to watch the game Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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