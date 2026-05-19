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How to watch Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 US Open Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Iago Teodoro da Silva Nogueira of the Orlando City SC
© Alex Menendez/Getty ImagesIago Teodoro da Silva Nogueira of the Orlando City SC
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United
WHAT US Open Cup
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 23, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a US Open Cup semifinal spot on the line, Orlando City SC and Atlanta United meet again after a 1-1 draw last Saturday that highlighted how little separates them. Orlando enters with 14 MLS points, just three shy of the Play-In line.

Facing the Florida team will be Atlanta United, who sit on 11 and still chasing the same cutoff, but league form takes a back seat in this knockout rematch where fine margins are expected to decide it. Don’t miss it.

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How to watch the game

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
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1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
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3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:
4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.
5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:
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6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.
SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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