Lionel Messi calls 4-3 defeat to Orlando City ‘unacceptable’, says Inter Miami teammate Ian Fray

Inter Miami suffered one of the most stunning defeats of the 2026 MLS season, squandering a 3-0 lead in the Florida Derby as Orlando City completed a heroic 4-3 comeback. In the aftermath of the collapse at Nu Stadium, Ian Fray revealed that captain Lionel Messi addressed the dressing room afterward and called the result “unacceptable.”

Fray had opened the scoring with a header from the left in the fourth minute, before Messi set up Telasco Segovia in the 25th and then added his own name to the scoresheet with a brilliant finish in the 33rd. From there, Martin Ojeda’s hat trick and Tyrese Spicer’s goal in the 90th minute turned the game completely on its head, handing Orlando a 4-3 victory.

Speaking to the media in the mixed zone, Fray was asked about the mood and the conversation that took place in the locker room, and he made clear that Messi had been the one to address the group. “Yes, the captain spoke and gave us a lot of motivational words ahead of the upcoming match.

“He said that this is unacceptable, and it’s something we all completely agree with — this is unacceptable, and it certainly won’t happen again,” Fray added. The defender had exited the game in the 66th minute in what appeared to be an injury, replaced by Facundo Mura, though he showed no obvious signs of distress afterward, providing a small measure of relief for the club.

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The defeat marked the worst single-game comeback Messi has experienced in his career, and Inter Miami continue to struggle to recapture the form that carried them to the 2025 MLS title. Next up, the Herons travel to Canada to face Toronto FC on Saturday, May 9, a game Messi is already locked in on after Saturday’s humbling result at their home ground.

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Messi and a heated exchange with the referee

Saturday’s Florida Derby was not without its off-ball drama, as several Inter Miami players clashed with referee Guido Gonzalez Jr. throughout the match. One of the main grievances centered on the foul count, with Miami whistled for 18 infractions compared to just five for Orlando, a disparity that frustrated multiple players throughout the night.

The third yellow card of the night for Miami arrived in the 59th minute when Rodrigo De Paul was booked for protesting a decision. A similar moment followed in the 78th minute involving Messi, who was cautioned after voicing his displeasure with Gonzalez Jr. following the referee’s decision to award Orlando a penalty after a foul by Maxi Falcon, with the Argentine arguing that several other fouls had gone uncalled against his side.

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Fray was also asked about the official’s performance and did not hold back. “I think this referee has something against maybe some of the players of our team — it’s just as simple as that,” he said, before stressing that the result ultimately rested on his team’s shoulders. “You should never lose a game going 3-0,” he added.