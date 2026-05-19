Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence could trigger historic Saudi Pro League rule change as three new foreign player proposals emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia continues to reshape the direction of the Saudi Pro League, with league officials now reportedly discussing major new foreign player regulations that could dramatically change the competition’s future. The proposed changes are already creating debate among clubs, supporters, and analysts as Saudi soccer searches for the right balance between global star power and local player development.

The Saudi Pro League has grown rapidly since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in early 2023. Since then, some of soccer’s biggest names have followed him to the Kingdom, transforming the league into one of the sport’s fastest-growing competitions.

According to reports circulating from meetings involving league officials and club representatives, several new proposals are currently being considered behind closed doors. The discussions could lead to one of the most significant rule changes since the Saudi Pro League began aggressively recruiting international stars.

Ronaldo himself recently acknowledged the impact his transfer had on Saudi soccer’s global rise. Speaking in a conversation with England great Rio Ferdinand, the Portuguese forward made it clear he believes his move opened the door for many of the league’s elite signings. “I was the first to come to this league, and the rest came because of me,” the 41-year-old superstar said.

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His arrival was later followed by players such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and Ivan Toney. Saudi soccer authorities now appear ready to take another ambitious step. The latest discussions focus on how many foreign players clubs should be allowed to use during league matches.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad talk prior the Saudi Pro League match.

Three possible options under discussion

Zone 1 has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that three separate foreign player models are currently being debated by Saudi Pro League officials. Meetings with club executives are already underway, with a final decision expected soon.

The first proposal would allow 10 foreign players on the pitch at the same time. Such a move would create one of the most internationally focused domestic leagues in world soccer.

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The second proposal, which is reportedly closest to approval, would permit nine foreign players on the field while one foreign player would be excluded from the matchday squad. Many insiders believe this option offers a compromise between competitiveness and squad balance.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

The third option would keep stricter limits in place by allowing eight foreign players on the pitch while two remain on the bench. Supporters of this approach believe it offers the best long-term pathway for Saudi player development.

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Current rules already changed the league structure

The Saudi Pro League already introduced major foreign player reforms ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Under the current system, clubs can register 25 players, including up to 10 non-Saudi players.

Eight foreign players can be senior internationals without age restrictions, while two additional foreign spots are reserved for players born in 2003 or later. Clubs may also register one foreign-born player who was born inside Saudi Arabia and meets specific eligibility criteria.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

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On matchdays, teams are currently allowed to field eight foreign players plus one Saudi-born foreign player. That means a maximum of nine non-Saudi players can appear during league matches under existing regulations.

League officials introduced these rules in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Soccer Federation as part of a broader long-term development plan. Workshops involving club representatives reportedly played a major role before the framework was approved.