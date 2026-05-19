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Cristiano Ronaldo on alert as Marcelo Brozovic’s availability for Al Nassr clash vs Damac is reportedly in doubt

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of a massive opportunity to lift his first official title with Al Nassr as they prepare to face Damac on the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League, where a victory would crown them league champions. However, the Portuguese superstar might have to do it without a vital teammate, as Marcelo Brozovic’s availability for the clash remains shrouded in doubt.

According to a report from Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiyah, Brozovic underwent an additional treatment session on Tuesday, but his chances of featuring in the season finale have significantly diminished.

The Croatian midfielder was notably absent from Al Nassr’s recent 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, after picking up a muscle injury during the dramatic 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

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However, it is not all bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports suggest that Kingsley Coman has fully recovered ahead of the crucial SPL showdown. After coming off the bench against Gamba Osaka, the French forward is expected to return to the starting lineup for Thursday’s match against Damac.

brozovic al-nassr

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Optimism surrounding other players

Brozovic’s injury brings plenty of anxiety to the Al Nassr camp, given that their entire season rests on this final fixture against Damac. Amidst this setback, the club did receive some positive updates regarding other players who were previously considered doubts due to various fitness concerns.

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In addition to Coman, the report notes that Angelo Gabriel, Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Abdullah Al-Khaibari will undergo a specialized treatment session before training. This is intended to ensure they are completely pain-free before being cleared for selection in Thursday’s season finale.

A massive loss for Cristiano

Losing Brozovic is undoubtedly a heavy blow to Al Nassr’s midfield, where he provides crucial defensive stability and dictates the tempo of the play. It is equally a major setback for Cristiano Ronaldo, as the two boast impressive numbers when sharing the pitch.

Out of the 105 matches the duo have played together, Al Nassr have emerged victorious in 75, drawing 11 and losing just 19. Furthermore, Cristiano has found the back of the net five times courtesy of a Brozovic assist, while the Croatian playmaker has scored twice from Ronaldo’s setups.

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