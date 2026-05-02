Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC LIVE Updates: Teams head into halftime in the 2026 MLS (3-1)

Inter Miami lead Orlando City 3-1 in one of the most compelling matchups of the weekend in Major League Soccer. Lionel Messi and his teammates are looking for their first win since the official opening of Nu Stadium.

The Herons have played three matches at their new home, which was completed in early April, and have yet to record a victory. They have managed only draws against Austin FC, New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution.

Those results have also kept them from reaching the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Inter Miami currently sit in second place, three points behind Nashville SC, although they have played one more match.

Orlando City’s situation is entirely different, as they are near the bottom of the table. With seven points from 10 matches, the Lions are well off the pace in the Eastern Conference and need wins to move closer to the playoff spots.