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Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC LIVE Updates: Teams head into halftime in the 2026 MLS (3-1)

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Orlando City's Martin Ojeda.
© Megan Briggs/Alex Menendez/Getty ImagesInter Miami's Lionel Messi and Orlando City's Martin Ojeda.

Inter Miami lead Orlando City 3-1 in one of the most compelling matchups of the weekend in Major League Soccer. Lionel Messi and his teammates are looking for their first win since the official opening of Nu Stadium.

The Herons have played three matches at their new home, which was completed in early April, and have yet to record a victory. They have managed only draws against Austin FC, New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution.

Those results have also kept them from reaching the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Inter Miami currently sit in second place, three points behind Nashville SC, although they have played one more match.

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Orlando City’s situation is entirely different, as they are near the bottom of the table. With seven points from 10 matches, the Lions are well off the pace in the Eastern Conference and need wins to move closer to the playoff spots.

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Halftime

Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City

49’ – Yellow card for St. Clair (3-1)

The Inter Miami goalkeeper was booked for time-wasting.

Ojeda’s goal

Here’s the brilliant strike from the Argentine attacking midfielder.

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38’ – GOOOOAAAL FOR ORLANDO CITY! (3-1)

Martin Ojeda scored with a brilliant strike from distance.

Messi’s goal

With this strike, the Argentine forward scored Inter Miami’s third goal.

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35’ – Second booking (3-0)

Adrian Marin was shown a yellow card for a hard foul on Messi.

33’ – GOOOOOAAAAL FOR INTER MIAMI! (3-0)

Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal with a left-footed strike.

Segovia’s goal

Here’s how Inter Miami made it 2-0.

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24’ – GOOOOAAAL FOR INTER MIAMI! (2-0)

Suarez and Messi combined on the buildup, and the move was finished by Telasco Segovia.

22’ – Messi goes close! (1-0)

The Argentine forward struck from distance and forced a save from the goalkeeper.

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19’ – Orlando City escape! (1-0)

Inter Miami had three consecutive chances through Messi, Suarez and De Paul, but goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau came up big each time.

18’ – First booking of the match (1-0)

Robin Jansson was shown a yellow card for a foul on Messi.

17’ – Orlando City push for an equalizer (1-0)

Martin Ojeda fired from distance, and the ball went just wide.

Fray’s goal

With this header, Inter Miami take the lead against Orlando City.

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7’ – Inter Miami close to a second (1-0)

German Berterame missed a shot inside the box after a pass from Allen.

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3’ – GOOOAAAL FOR INTER MIAMI! (1-0)

Ian Fray headed home a cross from Telasco Segovia to open the scoring.

The match has kicked off!

Inter Miami and Orlando City are underway.

The head-to-head between Inter Miami and Orlando City

Saturday’s match will be the 20th meeting between Inter Miami and Orlando City. The head-to-head record is perfectly balanced so far, with each team recording seven wins, while five matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting took place on March 3 of this year at Inter&Co Stadium, where the Herons earned a 4-2 victory thanks to a brace from Lionel Messi and goals from Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti. Marco Pasalic and Martin Ojeda scored for the hosts.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Following Saturday’s derby, Inter Miami will have a full week off before traveling to Toronto next weekend. After that, they will have just three matches remaining before the World Cup break, facing FC Cincinnati, Portland Timbers and Philadelphia Union.

Two absences for Inter Miami

For Saturday’s match, Guillermo Hoyos cannot rely on two key players on the roster. Left-back Sergio Reguilon has not fully recovered and will remain sidelined, as he has for most of the season, while Argentine forward Mateo Silvetti will also miss out due to fitness issues.

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The stadium for Saturday’s match

For the first time, Inter Miami and Orlando City will play a derby at Nu Stadium. The venue, which has a capacity of 25,000, was inaugurated just a month ago and has so far hosted three MLS matches for the Herons.

General view inside Nu Stadium.

General view inside Nu Stadium.

Inter Miami starting lineup confirmed!

Head coach Guillermo Hoyos has named the following XI: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi; Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

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Orlando City starting lineup confirmed!

This is the XI selected by head coach Martin Perelman: Maxime Crepeau; Griffin Dorsey, Iago, Robin Jansson, Adrian Marin; Braian Ojeda, Luis Otavio, Martin Ojeda; Ivan Angulo, Tiago, Justin Ellis.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Inter Miami and Orlando City will kick off at 7 PM (ET).

You can watch the MLS match live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Inter Miami face Orlando City in MLS

Welcome to our live blog covering the matchup between the Herons and the Lions at Nu Stadium. Stay with us for the latest news surrounding both teams and, once the match kicks off, minute-by-minute updates!

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