How to watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO New Caledonia vs Jamaica WHAT World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Friday, March 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX One and Telemundo Deportes Ahora STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A spot in the final will be on the line when Jamaica steps into this high-stakes semifinal carrying big expectation. The Reggae Boyz, a program that has surged in recent years, are now within reach of a return to the World Cup for the first time since their memorable run at France 1998, but they’ll need to back up their favorite status on the field.

Standing in their way is a determined New Caledonia side embracing the underdog role, fully aware that one inspired performance could flip the script. Jamaica enters with the edge on paper, yet the unpredictability of international soccer leaves little margin for complacency in a matchup that has all the ingredients of a potential shocker.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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