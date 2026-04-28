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PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Semifinals First Leg

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain and Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich.
© Justin Setterfield/Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain and Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich.

PSG face Bayern Munich in the 2025–26 Champions League semifinals first leg. Unlike other matchups, both teams arrive established as the most dominant in the world, so the game is expected to be very evenly matched. While the French side dominates with their intense high pressing and constant changes in the positioning of their forwards, Bayern excel through their strong build-up play, pace, and the dribbling ability of their players.

Having managed to avoid serious injuries, head coach Luis Enrique plans to make no drastic changes to his starting lineup, relying on Vitinha and João Neves as PSG’s central midfielders. However, Ousmane Dembélé emerges as a key figure, as his vision on the field makes him essential for boosting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desiré Doué. Nevertheless, the challenge will be to overcome Dayot Upamecano and Manuel Neuer, who are in top form.

Despite numerous absences, the German side has managed to remain one of the best attacking teams in the world. Harry Kane has been instrumental in this, leading the team’s build-up play while also playing a key role in scoring goals, performing at his very best. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will pin their hopes on Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, who have been shining with their dribbling skills and will be key to getting past Marquinhos and Willian Pacho.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

PSG vs Bayern Munich game is set to start at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

You can watch the 2025-26 Champions League semifinals Second Leg clash live on FUBO here.

PSG face Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the match between PSG and Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 2025-26 Champions League semifinals at Parc des Princes. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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