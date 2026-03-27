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Why isn’t Harry Kane playing? Confirmed lineups for England vs Uruguay international friendly

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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England's Harry Kane and Uruguay's Federico Valverde.
© Alex Pantling/Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesEngland's Harry Kane and Uruguay's Federico Valverde.

One of the most compelling clashes of the March international break features England and Uruguay. This will be one of the last matches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Harry Kane will not be included in the squad.

The Bayern Munich striker, along with other squad stars such as Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, are likely to feature in England’s second friendly during the March FIFA break, next Tuesday against Japan.

For Friday, however, head coach Thomas Tuchel will give players who have yet to secure their spot for the 2026 World Cup a chance to compete against a strong opponent like Uruguay and prove their worth for the 26-man roster.

On the other side, Uruguay likely face their final major test before traveling to North America. Coach Marcelo Bielsa, known for his demanding style, will aim for his team to perform at the highest level against one of the world’s top national teams as preparation for the big challenge this summer.

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Confirmed England lineup

The absence of Harry Kane and other English stars from the starting XI this Friday does not mean the Three Lions will field a weak team. On the contrary, several top-level players will be included in the XI against Uruguay, such as Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

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Thomas Tuchel’s confirmed lineup for England is: James Trafford; Tino Livramento, Fikayo Tomori, Harry Maguire, Djed Spence; James Garner, Jordan Henderson; Noni Madueke, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford; Dominic Solanke.

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Confirmed Uruguay lineup

Unlike England, Uruguay will field their key stars for this match. That means Federico Valverde of Real Madrid will be one of Tuchel’s main concerns, given his recent form at club level.

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Marcelo Bielsa’s confirmed XI is: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araujo, Matias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Agustin Canobbio, Rodrigo Aguirre, Maximiliano Araujo.

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