Report: Kylian Mbappé faces issues at Real Madrid amid leadership scrutiny compared to Vinícius Jr.

Kylian Mbappé has established as Real Madrid’s most difference-making player. Despite the team’s disappointing season, he has still shone individually, scoring 41 goals in 41 matches. Even so, the Frenchman is reportedly facing issues in the dressing room, as his leadership is being questioned by his teammates. Instead, Vinícius Jr. has emerged as the undisputed leader of the squad, leaving the 27-year-old striker in a secondary role.

According to Le Journal Du Real, Real Madrid‘s locker room have chosen Vinicius Jr. as their leader, relegating Kylian Mbappé to a secondary role. With Álvaro Arbeloa’s arrival, the Brazilian forward successfully rallied the entire team around him, generating a positive momentum of results without the Frenchman. Meanwhile, Partidazo COPE reports that Los Blancos do not perceive the 27-year-old striker as the protective figure and leader they had anticipated.

Despite the numerous issues he has had with the fans and even with Xabi Alonso, Vinícius Jr. has managed to remain a key figure in the dressing room, as he consistently looks out for the group’s overall well-being, protecting his teammates. In addition, the Brazilian has delivered a strong all-around impact, scoring 19 goals and providing 14 assists, making his objective clear: To contribute to the team while also creating opportunities for his teammates.

Coupled with this, Real Madrid’s performances at the end of the season reportedly caused significant frustration for Mbappé, who privately criticized his teammates. However, Jude Bellingham has emerged as a strong critic of the Frenchman, also questioning the striker’s performances, increasing tension in the dressing room, according to Le Journal du Real. As a result, the 27-year-old could be losing influence within the group, in contrast to Vinícius Jr.’s standing.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected.

Kylian Mbappé’s problems may have begun with Xabi Alonso’s dismissal

Following Xabi Alonso’s arrival, Kylian Mbappé emerged as the team’s cornerstone, with the system built to maximize his performance. As a result, the Frenchman established himself as the team’s leader, backed by the coach, while Vinícius Jr. took on a secondary role. However, everything changed after Xabi’s departure, as Álvaro Arbeloa reshaped the team’s structure, leading the 27-year-old star to no longer be the focal point of the side.

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Under Arbeloa, Vinícius Jr. has taken on the role of team leader, gaining significant influence in on-field decision-making. In addition, the Frenchman reportedly believes that Los Blancos dismissed Xabi Alonso to benefit certain players, as the team had a more collective identity under him, according to Le Journal du Real.

Alongside the reported leadership issues, Kylian is facing significant criticism from Real Madrid fans. After his recent injury, some believe he is holding back to be fully fit for the 2026 World Cup with France, raising further doubts about his commitment. Despite this, the 27-year-old striker remains the team’s top scorer, making him indispensable to the club’s sporting project.