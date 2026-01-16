2026 FIFA World Cup plans see Netherlands bring back Manchester United legend

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, qualified national teams are taking important steps to prepare for the tournament. The Netherlands are aiming to win their first title, and they have secured the return of a Manchester United legend.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will be part of the Dutch national team’s coaching staff from February 1. The former striker will join Ronald Koeman as an assistant coach in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” announced the official account of the Netherlands national team on X this Friday.

The former forward was for years one of the biggest stars in Dutch soccer, shining at club level with PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and Real Madrid. By the time he retired with Malaga in 2012, he had scored 349 goals in 592 career matches.

Those impressive numbers are matched by his international performances. Van Nistelrooy made his debut for the Netherlands in 1998 and stayed with the national team for more than a decade, scoring 35 goals in 70 appearances and representing the squad at the 2006 FIFA World Cup as well as Euro 2004 and Euro 2008.

“Coming back to the Dutch national team in this capacity is both a great honor and an exciting challenge. Doing so alongside this staff and a highly talented squad, and at a World Cup no less, makes it especially meaningful,” Ruud van Nistelrooy said after the announcement. “Having worked in different roles, including as an assistant, I am confident this position fits me well. I look forward to making a valuable contribution and helping ensure a successful tournament.”

Van Nistelrooy’s coaching background

After retiring as a professional player, Ruud van Nistelrooy began his coaching career with PSV’s youth teams. He later served as an assistant to Guus Hiddink with the Netherlands national team from 2014 to 2015, in a role similar to the one he will now hold alongside Ronald Koeman.

Following that experience, the former Manchester United striker got his first chance as head coach with PSV between 2022 and 2023, achieving nearly a 65% win rate. The following year, he served as interim coach for the Red Devils after Erik ten Hag’s departure, again posting solid results.

This opened the door for another major challenge in the Premier League: managing Leicester City. However, that stint did not go well, as the team suffered 19 losses in 27 matches and could not avoid relegation. His tenure ended in June 2025 by mutual agreement with the club.

Netherlands face a major challenge ahead

Despite being one of Europe’s strongest national teams and having played in three World Cup finals, the Netherlands have yet to win the tournament. Now, with Ronald Koeman as head coach and a renewed squad made up mostly of young players, they aim to surprise in North America.

After easily advancing through European qualifiers, the Netherlands will be seeded in Group F for the 2026 World Cup. They will debut on June 14 against Japan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Six days later, they will play their second match at NRG Stadium in Houston against a European opponent to be determined — either Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Albania — and will close their group stage campaign on June 25 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City against Tunisia.