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Argentina suffer third loss ahead of 2026 World Cup: Panichelli ruled out with serious knee injury

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Argentina players Lionel Messi and Joaquin Panichelli.
© Christian Alvarenga/Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesArgentina players Lionel Messi and Joaquin Panichelli.

The March FIFA international break got off to a disastrous start for Argentina, as Joaquin Panichelli suffered a serious injury during Thursday’s training session that will sideline him for an extended period. As a result, Lionel Messi loses another teammate ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The tests carried out today on forward Joaquin Panichelli confirmed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee,” Argentina announced Friday through their official X account. “Stay strong, Joaco! We’re with you.”

This represents a blow not only for the March friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia in Buenos Aires, but also for his upcoming club and international commitments. The knee injury will require Panichelli to undergo surgery and begin a lengthy recovery process expected to take at least six months.

As a result, the striker has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season with RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1, as well as the early months of the following campaign. More importantly, it will also keep him out of the 2026 World Cup.

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Scaloni’s options to replace Panichelli

Joaquin Panichelli was part of a group of players competing in recent months for one of the final spots on the 26-man roster set to represent Argentina in North America this summer. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are the two center forwards whose places, barring any unexpected issues, are all but secured. However, a third option at the position still needs to be determined to provide depth if needed during the tournament.

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Panichelli was among those in contention, earning consideration thanks to his performances with RC Strasbourg. He received his first call-up and made his debut for Argentina in November 2025, coming on in the final minutes of a 2-0 win over Angola. He was looking to solidify his place during the March friendlies. With his injury, the leading candidate to fill the third striker role for the World Cup is Palmeiras star Jose Lopez.

Third absence for Argentina ahead of the World Cup

Panichelli’s situation mirrors that of two other Argentina players who suffered serious injuries in recent months. On January 24, defender Juan Foyth ruptured his Achilles tendon during a La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid.

A month later, during a Racing Club training session, Valentin Carboni tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee—similar to Panichelli—and was also ruled out of the 2026 World Cup.

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In all three cases, the players were competing for a spot on the 26-man roster that will represent Argentina in North America this summer. None were expected starters in Lionel Scaloni’s plans, but they were viable options depending on each match’s needs.

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