Supercoppa Italiana
Comments

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

By Leonardo Herrera

Rasmus Hojlund of SSC Napoli
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesRasmus Hojlund of SSC Napoli
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Napoli vs Bologna on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Napoli vs Bologna
WHAT Supercoppa Italiana
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Monday, December 22, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Supercoppa Italiana final arrives with a twist, showcasing a matchup few anticipated when the tournament began. Napoli enter the showdown riding strong momentum after a convincing 2–0 semifinal victory over AC Milan, positioning themselves to close out 2025 by adding silverware to an already impressive run.

Across from them stands Bologna, the competition’s ultimate wild card after stunning Inter in a dramatic penalty shootout, a result that reshaped the bracket and set the stage for a championship clash. With Napoli chasing validation and Bologna embracing the role of fearless disruptor, this title game promises high stakes and genuine unpredictability.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
