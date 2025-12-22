Dani Alves is reportedly close to a professional comeback after two years following his surprising acquisition of a team

Dani Alves emerged as one of the most influential players in Barcelona’s history. Excelling in the right-back position, he established a historic legacy that continued at clubs like Juventus FC and PSG. However, in 2023, while playing for Pumas UNAM of Liga MX, he faced various legal challenges that distanced him from soccer. Despite this, the 42-year-old is reportedly on the brink of a comeback after completing a surprising acquisition.

According to ESPN Brasil, Daniel Alves is nearing the acquisition of Sporting Clube de São João de Ver, a team in Portugal’s third division. With this move, the veteran Brazilian is considering playing with the roster for just six months, marking the final chapter of his professional career and joining the ranks of soccer team owners.

Far from being an attempt to extend his career for many years, Dani Alves could be looking for a last step to close his career as a player since his time at Pumas UNAM was abruptly cut short. In addition, the Brazilian could be looking to impose greater competitiveness in São João de Ve, as they have only three titles in their 96-year history, the last one being the Taça AF Aveiro in 2019.

After resolving his legal conflicts in March 2025, the Brazilian decided to become an evangelical preacher at the Elim Church in Girona, Spain. Having stayed away from professional soccer for two years, his possible return surprised fans who thought his career was already a closed chapter. However, he is determined to chase a proper closure on his tenure and propel Sporting Clube de São João de Ver to the Primeira Liga in Portugal for the first time in their history.

Dani Alves of Brazil attempts a shot on goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Dani Alves had serious legal problems that cut short his career

After arriving as a major star at Pumas UNAM in June 2022, Dani Alves sought to shine in Liga MX, much like figures such as André-Pierre Gignac. However, in December 2022 he was accused of sexual assault at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona and was arrested in January 2023 without bail. After several months, the Brazilian was sentenced in February 2024 to four years and six months in prison, along with five years of supervised release and the payment of €150,000.

Just one month later, Dani Alves decided to pay bail of €1 million to leave prison, and the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) decided to acquit him of the charge of sexual assault in April-May of 2025 due to alleged “gaps, inaccuracies, inconsistencies, and contradictions regarding the facts,” according to BBC. While this decision was appealed before the Supreme Court, no ruling has yet been reported in the case.

Which other current or former stars actually own their own soccer teams?

While most former players often transition into roles as coaches or executives within soccer clubs, some choose to break away from the traditional path entirely. By acquiring a stake in or full ownership of a team, they join the ranks of club owners—a move increasingly emulated by current players making surprising investments.

Several legends have ventured into the business side of soccer. David Beckham made headlines when he became a co-owner of Inter Miami in 2018. Similarly, Gerard Piqué, through his company Kosmos Sports, purchased Andorra FC. Zlatan Ibrahimović owns a notable 23.5% stake in Sweden’s Hammarby, while Thierry Henry, alongside Cesc Fàbregas and other notable figures, co-owns Serie A team Como 1907.

Despite being a fairly young player, Kylian Mbappé decided to become the owner of 80% of SC Caen of Ligue 2 through an investment partnership. With this move, the Frenchman became the youngest owner of a club at just 25 years old. Alongside him, Luka Modrić joined as a co-owner of Swansea City in England’s Championship. While both stars keep shining in top European leagues, they have already become businessmen in soccer.