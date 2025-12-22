Lionel Messi effect keeps rolling: D.C. United change venue for Inter Miami clash in 2026 MLS

Lionel Messi has been the sensation of Major League Soccer since his arrival in North America in mid-2023, drawing interest from fans and celebrities alike in a wave of attention often referred to as the “Messi effect.” Ahead of the 2026 MLS season, that interest has produced yet another milestone, as D.C. United will change venues for their matchup against Inter Miami.

With “MLS Is Back” weekend scheduled for February 21–22, Inter Miami will play several road matches before the inauguration of Miami Freedom Park against Austin FC on April 4. For Matchday 3, the Herons are set to visit D.C. United on March 7, and ahead of that game, the hosts have made an exceptional decision.

D.C. United have decided to move the match from Audi Field to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, the venue is now set to host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

“D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF on March 7, 2026, will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD,” the club announced on its official website, alongside the release of special pre-sale ticket access. The primary motivation behind the move is to expand capacity, increasing attendance from Audi Field’s roughly 20,000 seats to more than 70,000 at the Ravens’ home stadium.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Kye Rowles #15 of D.C. United.

Since Messi’s arrival in MLS, Inter Miami and D.C. United have faced each other four times, twice in Miami and twice in the U.S. capital. However, Messi was unavailable for both matches played in Washington, D.C., as he was recovering from injuries, while he featured in both meetings at Fort Lauderdale.

With a perfect home record of two wins from two matches, Messi is now expected, barring an unexpected setback, to make his first away appearance against D.C. United. For that occasion, the hosts have opted for a major change, moving the match from the nation’s capital to Baltimore.

Other venue changes since Messi’s arrival

While the initial boom of mid-2023 has cooled slightly, Messi continued to drive record attendance figures throughout the 2025 season, and that trend is expected to carry into 2026 with the World Cup approaching. In that sense, D.C. United are not the first club to relocate a match due to the Argentine’s presence.

In 2024, Sporting Kansas City moved its match against Inter Miami from Children’s Mercy Park to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on April 13. A year later, in April 2025 on Matchday 9, Columbus Crew shifted their fixture from Lower.com Field to Huntington Bank Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns—both moves designed to accommodate larger crowds for Messi’s visit.

