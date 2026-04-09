Kevin De Bruyne still undecided on his Napoli future after previous MLS push for his signing

Kevin De Bruyne was one of MLS‘s primary targets during the final months of his time at Manchester City, though it was ultimately Napoli who landed his signature back in 2024. Now, the Belgian legend has admitted he has yet to make a decision on his future beyond the Italian club, leaving the door open for MLS to make another run at one of the game’s finest midfielders.

After his contract expired at Manchester City in June 2024, De Bruyne chose to remain in Europe rather than make the move to North America, signing with Napoli. In his first season, he became a central figure in Antonio Conte’s system, helping the club claim their fourth Scudetto in the 2024-25 season, but his longer-term future has been left unanswered.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, De Bruyne was asked whether Napoli would be his final club. “I don’t know that yet; I’m not thinking about it right now. I’m not that type of person. I still have a contract, and I’m truly happy in Naples. I’m trying to enjoy the moment now. I believe I can still play for a few more years, then when my body tells me to stop, I will. But for now, I feel good,” he said.

De Bruyne, currently 34, turns 35 in June and is under contract through the end of the 2026-27 season, by which point he will be 36. With more than a year remaining on his deal and a firmly established role at Napoli, a departure ahead of next season seems unlikely at this stage.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium.

When asked about the prospect of retirement, De Bruyne left open the possibility of one more chapter in his playing career. “When will I stop? I really don’t know. Certainly, there will be nothing at first, because I’ll want to enjoy my family, who have made so many sacrifices for me. Then I’ll have to find something to do, obviously. In the near future, however, I just want to continue playing football, giving my best to stay at the highest level possible. I feel good, I’m happy, and my family is happy for me,” he said.

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Could De Bruyne end up in MLS?

As his contract with Manchester City wound down, De Bruyne was linked with a potential move to Inter Miami to team up with Lionel Messi, or alternatively as a Designated Player for the then-new expansion franchise San Diego FC. BBC Sport later reported that Chicago Fire had emerged as the frontrunners, holding the discovery rights for the Belgian midfielder.

Although De Bruyne ultimately chose Napoli, Chicago are expected to still hold those discovery rights, and with Hugo Cuypers and Jonathan Bamba currently occupying two of the club’s three DP slots, there is room for a marquee addition. By the time his Napoli contract expires, De Bruyne will be 36, putting him in a similar position to Thomas Muller when he joined the Vancouver Whitecaps, and potentially making him the latest global name to make his mark in MLS.