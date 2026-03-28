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How to watch Mexico vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Goncalo Ramos of Portugal
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesGoncalo Ramos of Portugal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Portugal/td>
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Saturday, March 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico and Portugal are set to square off in a friendly that still carries plenty of intrigue despite a notable absence. Many fans had originally targeted this matchup as a chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action, but the Al Nassr forward will not be part of the squad for this one.

Even so, both sides enter with serious intent as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup, using this clash to evaluate talent and sharpen tactics. With two competitive teams eager to make a statement, this game has all the ingredients of an entertaining, high-tempo contest—so be sure to tune in and catch every minute.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs Portugal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Mexico today at Estadio Azteca?

Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Mexico today at Estadio Azteca?

Portugal are facing Mexico at Estadio Azteca, and Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo to be center of attention even without playing for Portugal vs Mexico thanks to unexpected tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo to be center of attention even without playing for Portugal vs Mexico thanks to unexpected tribute

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shape narratives even when he is not on the pitch, and the upcoming clash between Portugal and Mexico is no exception.

Bruno Fernandes laments Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in Portugal ahead of Mexico and USMNT friendlies

Bruno Fernandes laments Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in Portugal ahead of Mexico and USMNT friendlies

With the friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT on the horizon, Bruno Fernandes lamented Cristiano Ronaldo's absence in the Portugal national team.

Messi, Ronaldo World Cup record to be challenged by Guillermo Ochoa after Mexico comeback

Messi, Ronaldo World Cup record to be challenged by Guillermo Ochoa after Mexico comeback

Guillermo Ochoa has returned to the Mexico national team and is now in contention to match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a FIFA World Cup record.

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