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Cristiano Ronaldo has earned $435 million more than Lionel Messi since 2023, but there’s a catch

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have spent nearly two decades competing for soccer’s biggest prizes, and that rivalry now extends to their financial success as well. Since leaving Europe, both stars have signed career-defining contracts with new clubs, creating an astonishing earnings gap that has sparked fresh debate about how each legend has approached the final stage of his career.

The numbers appear overwhelming at first glance, but they only tell part of the story. While Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia has generated unprecedented soccer wages, Messi’s agreement in the United States follows a very different model that could reshape his wealth for years after retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al-Nassr at the beginning of 2023 transformed far more than one club. His transfer became the catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s soccer project, attracting global attention and encouraging several elite players to join the Saudi Pro League. Since then, stars including Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, and Sadio Mane have followed similar paths, strengthening the league’s international profile.

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The Portuguese veteran has frequently argued that the Saudi Pro League is growing rapidly and has the potential to compete with many of the world’s strongest competitions. His influence has also extended beyond the pitch through television audiences, sponsorship opportunities and worldwide commercial interest.

ronaldo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

The earnings gap finally becomes clear

Reports indicate Cristiano Ronaldo has earned approximately $675 million to $730 million from Al-Nassr since 2023, while Lionel Messi has accumulated an estimated $210 million to $240 million from Inter Miami during the same period. That creates a difference of roughly $435 million in direct club earnings between soccer’s two greatest modern icons.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Ronaldo’s income has been built through a combination of guaranteed salary and performance bonuses. The reported figures include approximately $695 million in base salary, plus additional rewards for goals, assists, Golden Boot victories and winning the Saudi Pro League title. Overall, his estimated total reaches about $730 million during his first three and a half seasons in Saudi Arabia.

The catch behind the numbers

The enormous difference comes with an important detail.

Ronaldo’s advantage exists primarily because his contract focuses on immediate guaranteed salary, while Messi’s agreement includes substantial long-term commercial partnerships and future business opportunities rather than matching Saudi Arabia’s record-breaking wages.

messi inter miami mls trophy

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion’s trophy after winning the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Final

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Inter Miami and Major League Soccer designed a package unlike any previous soccer contract. Instead of competing solely with annual salary, the agreement includes revenue-sharing arrangements with Apple through MLS Season Pass subscriptions, merchandise partnerships with Adidas and Fanatics, plus an option to acquire an ownership stake in Inter Miami after retirement.

Those benefits are difficult to calculate today because their value could continue increasing for many years.

Messi chose different business strategy

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, many expected him to receive one of soccer’s richest contracts. Instead, the Argentine accepted a base salary of approximately $25 million, with total guaranteed compensation rising above $28 million, making him the highest-paid player in MLS history.

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However, the real value of his agreement lies elsewhere. According to financial reports, Messi receives a share of revenue generated by new Apple TV MLS Season Pass subscriptions, while also benefiting from increased Adidas merchandise sales linked directly to his arrival in the United States.

messi inter miami mls

The Inter Miami logo and captain’s arm band are seen on the adidas MLS jersey of Lionel Messi #10

The package also reportedly includes the opportunity to purchase a minority ownership stake in Inter Miami, an investment that could become increasingly valuable as the club’s market value continues rising.

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Ronaldo’s contract keeps setting new standards

While Messi focused on long-term commercial growth, Ronaldo secured perhaps the richest playing contract soccer has ever seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

His extension with Al-Nassr reportedly exceeds $235 million per season, while several outlets have suggested the agreement also contains luxury travel arrangements, commercial rights and even a reported 15 percent ownership stake in the Saudi club, although details surrounding that provision have varied between reports. Those extraordinary terms have helped make Ronaldo the highest-paid athlete in world sport.

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