Lionel Messi edges ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as MLS reportedly outshines Saudi Pro League in latest rankings

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate just leveled up, completely shifting from individual stats to an all-out battle between their leagues. With fresh data revealing a massive shakeup in global league rankings, fans are aggressively comparing the competitive strength of where these two icons currently play. Dive into the latest evaluations to see exactly how Ronaldo’s championship stacks up against Messi’s in the ultimate battle for league supremacy.

The debate has intensified because both stars have transformed the profile of their respective leagues since arriving. While Ronaldo has repeatedly defended the quality of the Saudi Pro League, Messi’s influence has coincided with continued growth in Major League Soccer, leaving fans eager to see how both competitions measure up after the 2026 World Cup.

MLS climbs while Saudi Pro League slips

The mystery was cleared up when Global Football Rankings placed Major League Soccer in 10th place worldwide with an average rating of 79.3, while the Saudi Pro League fell to 36th with a rating of 75.1. The updated standings represent one of the biggest changes seen since the World Cup and have generated heated discussions across the soccer community.

According to the latest rankings, MLS has entered the world’s top 10 leagues for the first time, while the Saudi Pro League has slipped well outside the top 30. The results quickly spread across social media, where supporters began comparing the progress of both competitions. According to Kaishi Sport’s latest rankings, MLS earned an average rating of 79.3 to secure 10th place, while the Saudi Pro League finished 36th with a rating of 75.1.

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Unlike rankings based purely on transfer spending or star players, Global Football Rankings evaluates leagues by examining their overall competitive level and the average quality across every club. Match results, league balance, and consistency throughout the competition all contribute to the final score.

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That approach explains why a league with several global superstars may still rank lower if there is a significant difference between its strongest and weakest clubs. It also rewards competitions where a greater number of teams remain competitive throughout the season.

Different systems tell different stories

One important detail behind the debate is that league rankings vary considerably depending on the methodology used.

While Global Football Rankings places MLS inside the world’s top 10 and the Saudi Pro League in 36th position, several other organizations produce very different results. Opta’s Power Rankings, which focus heavily on club strength across an entire league, reportedly place MLS around 19th and the Saudi Pro League near 42nd.

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System MLS Rank Saudi Pro League Rank Global Football Rankings (Jul 31, 2026) 10th 36th Opta Power Rankings (late Jul 2026) ~19th ~42nd IFFHS (2025, released Jan 2026) 40th 13th

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) released rankings earlier in 2026 that positioned the Saudi Pro League 13th and MLS 40th, creating an almost opposite picture. Those differences highlight that there is no universally accepted league ranking.