Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in MLS clash

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s status for Inter Miami’s home clash with the Columbus Crew remains unresolved hours before kickoff. While Guillermo Hoyos stopped short of confirming his presence in Friday’s press conference, the Argentine could still be present at Nu Stadium regardless.

Messi added a new layer of intrigue Saturday morning by posting an Instagram story referencing tonight’s match, fueling speculation that he could be involved in some capacity, even if only off the bench. The same situation applies to Rodrigo De Paul, who rejoined the squad alongside Messi and could see some action tonight.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET at Inter Miami‘s home stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with the stakes raised by the fact that a win would send the Herons to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

If Messi and De Paul don’t feature tonight, both are expected to be available for Wednesday’s Leagues Cup opener against Atletico San Luis, which lines up with the end of their mandated post-World Cup rest period.

Tweet placeholder

Inter Miami projected lineup

German Berterame won’t be available for this match due to concussion protocol, sustained during the win over CF Montreal.

Advertisement
‘Messi is one of the gods, if not the god of football’: Casemiro hails Lionel Messi at Inter Miami presentation

see also

‘Messi is one of the gods, if not the god of football’: Casemiro hails Lionel Messi at Inter Miami presentation

This would be the projected starting XI if Messi and De Paul begin the match on the bench: Ríos Novo; Reguilón, Micael, Fray, Mura; Ruiz, Casemiro, Bright, Silvetti; Plambeck, Suárez.

Columbus Crew projected lineup

For this match, Laurent Courtois is expected to send out the following side at Nu Stadium: Schulte; Zawadzki, Camacho, Moreira; Arfsten, Bangoura, Chambost; Farsi; Gazdag, Habroune; Thiaré.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami linked with 2026 World Cup free agent Juan Fernando Quintero

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami linked with 2026 World Cup free agent Juan Fernando Quintero

Lionel Messi could get a new teammate after rumors linking Juan Fernando Quintero to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s status becomes clear before Inter Miami’s crucial MLS showdown vs Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi’s status becomes clear before Inter Miami’s crucial MLS showdown vs Columbus Crew

All eyes are locked on Lionel Messi as Inter Miami gears up for a high-stakes MLS heavyweight clash against the Columbus Crew. With the squad fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Argentine icon's potential return to the pitch has completely taken over the pre-match hype. Dive in to see if the legendary playmaker is finally ready to lace up his boots for one of the biggest showdowns of the weekend.

Juan Cuadrado confirms interest from MLS: Could he join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami?

Juan Cuadrado confirms interest from MLS: Could he join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami?

Juan Cuadrado confirmed interest from an MLS team, leading many to wonder whether he could end up as Lionel Messi's teammate at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s clash vs Columbus Crew cast into doubt by Guillermo Hoyos

Lionel Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s clash vs Columbus Crew cast into doubt by Guillermo Hoyos

Lionel Messi's return with Inter Miami remains uncertain, and it looks like it won't come against Columbus Crew in the next MLS matchup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo