Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in MLS clash

Lionel Messi’s status for Inter Miami’s home clash with the Columbus Crew remains unresolved hours before kickoff. While Guillermo Hoyos stopped short of confirming his presence in Friday’s press conference, the Argentine could still be present at Nu Stadium regardless.

Messi added a new layer of intrigue Saturday morning by posting an Instagram story referencing tonight’s match, fueling speculation that he could be involved in some capacity, even if only off the bench. The same situation applies to Rodrigo De Paul, who rejoined the squad alongside Messi and could see some action tonight.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET at Inter Miami‘s home stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with the stakes raised by the fact that a win would send the Herons to the top of the Eastern Conference.

If Messi and De Paul don’t feature tonight, both are expected to be available for Wednesday’s Leagues Cup opener against Atletico San Luis, which lines up with the end of their mandated post-World Cup rest period.

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Inter Miami projected lineup

German Berterame won’t be available for this match due to concussion protocol, sustained during the win over CF Montreal.

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This would be the projected starting XI if Messi and De Paul begin the match on the bench: Ríos Novo; Reguilón, Micael, Fray, Mura; Ruiz, Casemiro, Bright, Silvetti; Plambeck, Suárez.

Columbus Crew projected lineup

For this match, Laurent Courtois is expected to send out the following side at Nu Stadium: Schulte; Zawadzki, Camacho, Moreira; Arfsten, Bangoura, Chambost; Farsi; Gazdag, Habroune; Thiaré.