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How England’s win, draw, or loss vs Mexico could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Declan Rice #4 of England.
© Darrian Traynor/Getty ImagesDeclan Rice #4 of England.

England enter this Round of 16 on an unbeaten run, looking to end Mexico‘s long dominance at the Estadio Azteca and secure a place in the quarterfinals. The result will immediately reshape the knockout bracket, with the stakes as high as they get at a World Cup.

Under German manager Thomas Tuchel, England have leaned heavily on Harry Kane, who at 32 is producing the best goalscoring form of his international career. With five goals in four games and the all-time England scoring record at the World Cup already in his possession, the Three Lions will be hoping their captain can carry them to their first final since 1966.

The run to this point has been far from flawless, however. England opened with an encouraging 4-2 win over Croatia before a flat 0-0 draw against Ghana exposed some vulnerabilities. A 2-0 victory over Panama steadied the ship, but the Round of 32 against DR Congo nearly ended their tournament, with Kane’s brace required to complete a nervy 2-1 comeback.

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What happens if England defeats Mexico?

A victory sends England into the quarterfinals as one of the last eight teams standing in the 2026 World Cup, while bringing Mexico‘s run of five unbeaten games in the competition to an end. It would be a landmark result for the Three Lions on a ground that has long been hostile territory.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

That win would set up a quarterfinal on Saturday, July 11th at Miami Stadium against Erling Haaland’s Norway, who punched their ticket to the last eight with a 2-1 win over Brazil.

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Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

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Why isn’t Marcus Rashford starting for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

What happens if England draws against Mexico?

If neither side can find a winner in regulation, the match heads to extra time, with two additional 15-minute halves to be played in full. There is no golden goal rule in modern international soccer, so the full 120 minutes will be contested regardless of the score.

Should the stalemate persist after 120 total minutes, the European and North American sides will settle the score via a penalty shootout to determine who advances.

What happens if England loses to Mexico?

Defeat means immediate elimination, full stop. The knockout rounds operate on a win-or-go-home basis, and a loss here would end England’s World Cup and send Mexico through to the quarterfinals in front of their own fans at the Azteca, one of the most storied venues in soccer history.

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