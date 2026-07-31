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Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane compete for one award closely linked to Lionel Messi

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi of Argentina, Kylian Mbappe of France, and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Justin Setterfield, Molly Darlington, & Lars Baron/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina, Kylian Mbappe of France, and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane are once again competing for one of Lionel Messi‘s favorite individual awards, adding another fascinating chapter to the race for soccer’s top personal honors. After a remarkable campaign for both club and national team, the Barcelona star returns to the spotlight alongside several of the game’s biggest names, with supporters set to decide who deserves the prestigious recognition.

The race brings together elite performers from across Europe, but Yamal‘s presence has generated particular excitement after he came agonizingly close to victory last year. Having since added a World Cup title with Spain to his growing list of achievements, the teenage sensation enters this edition with even stronger momentum.

Yamal has been nominated for the 2026 Onze d’Or, the annual award presented by French soccer magazine Onze Mondial to the world’s best player. The youngster finished second in the 2025 edition, losing to Ousmane Dembele by a margin of just 2.5% of the public vote, a result that also mirrored his runner-up finish in the Ballon d’Or standings.

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Unlike many major individual awards, the Onze d’Or places the final decision entirely in the hands of supporters. Fans vote directly through the magazine’s official website, giving global popularity and fan engagement a significant role in determining the winner.

The prestigious award and this year’s contenders

The Onze d’Or has been awarded since 1976, making it one of soccer’s longest-running individual honors. While journalists determine the Ballon d’Or winner, the Onze d’Or has traditionally relied on public voting, giving soccer supporters the final say.

This year’s shortlist features some of the biggest stars in world soccer. Alongside Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane, the nominees include Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, William Saliba, Vitinha, and Declan Rice.

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The strength of the field reflects another highly competitive year in world soccer, with players representing some of Europe’s biggest clubs while also starring for their respective national teams throughout the season.

Trophy closely associated with Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Few players have left a greater mark on the Onze d’Or than Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon remains the competition’s most successful winner with four titles, cementing his place as one of the defining figures in the award’s history.

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Barcelona has enjoyed exceptional success in the competition over the decades. Former Camp Nou legends including Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Hristo Stoichkov, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele have all lifted the trophy during their careers. That tradition gives Yamal another opportunity to continue Barcelona’s remarkable legacy in one of soccer’s oldest fan-voted honors.

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