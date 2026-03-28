Raphinha injured during Brazil’s pre-2026 World Cup friendlies: Barcelona’s anger boils over as FIFA’s compensation revealed

Barcelona’s frustration has reached a boiling point after Raphinha suffered yet another injury while representing Brazil in a pre-2026 World Cup friendly. The club has learned that FIFA will compensate them for the winger’s absence, but early indications suggest that the figure is not only modest; it is also deeply perplexing to those within the Catalan institution. With tensions already high due to the congested schedule and the stakes of the season, the decision has only amplified Barcelona’s sense of injustice.

The injury, sustained during a friendly against France in the United States, came at a time when Barcelona was preparing for the most decisive weeks of their season. Now, the club must navigate a critical set of fixtures without one of its most influential attackers, a player who had been central to Hansi Flick’s tactical approach.

Brazil used the friendly as a test before the upcoming World Cup, but the Blaugrana argue that such matches place an excessive burden on players who already deal with an overloaded club calendar. Barcelona’s anger is rooted in the belief that national-team friendlies, particularly long-distance ones, carry risks that are disproportionate to their sporting relevance.

While Carlo Ancelotti’s players sought rhythm and cohesion in the singular context of national duty, Barcelona is left to cope with the consequences at club level. The Catalans feel that they have once again paid the price for what they believe are poorly timed fixtures organized beyond their control.

Michael Olise of France runs with the ball against Raphinha of Brazil.

And although FIFA has activated its Club Protection Program, Barcelona has already expressed privately that the compensation offered is nowhere near enough to offset the sporting damage. In fact, Barcelona has discovered that the compensation amounts to around $155,000, a number the La Liga giant views as completely disproportionate to the magnitude of its loss.

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The injury blow that changes Barcelona’s season

Raphinha suffered a right-thigh hamstring injury during Brazil’s friendly defeat to France in Boston, an incident that immediately triggered concern within Barcelona’s medical department.

The club’s statement said, “The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks.” This timeline rules the winger out of between five and seven La Liga matches and both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals against Atletico Madrid, with the potential for him to miss the first leg of a semi-final as well.

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This is the player’s third hamstring injury of the season, following earlier issues in September and October. With 19 goals and eight assists across 31 matches, he had established himself as one of Hanis Flick’s most decisive players. His absence now shifts responsibilities toward Marcus Rashford, who could use this window to strengthen his case for a permanent stay.

Why Barcelona believes FIFA’s compensation is not enough

Barcelona’s irritation, as Mundo Deportivo reveals, stems from their perception that these friendlies, scheduled by national federations and often driven by commercial interests, place unnecessary risk on players. The club has argued privately that sending key players across the Atlantic weeks before crucial Champions League ties is borderline irresponsible. The fixture calendar, they say, is simply too compact to absorb such losses.

Under FIFA’s Club Protection Program, compensation is triggered when a player misses more than 28 days after being injured on international duty. In Raphinha’s case, Barcelona becomes eligible for payments beginning April 23. From that day onward, they receive $22,300 per day until the player is medically cleared, a system that theoretically covers absences up to 365 days.

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However, because the 29-year-old forward is expected to return around April 28 or 29, Barcelona’s total payout will be roughly $155,000. This, according to club sources speaking to Sport, is viewed as “insufficient and bizarre,” considering the volume of matches he will miss and the competitive weight of those fixtures.