Cristiano Ronaldo signals imminent Al-Nassr readiness with positive update as group training return date emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s recovery journey has taken a decisive step forward, offering renewed optimism for his club, Al-Nassr. After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his fitness, the veteran forward is now edging closer to a return that could reshape the final stretch of the season. For the Saudi giant, his comeback could not come at a more crucial time.

The injury, sustained during a dominant league victory, initially raised concerns about how long Ronaldo would remain sidelined. His absence not only affected results but also disrupted momentum during a pivotal phase of the campaign. Yet, recent developments suggest that the situation has improved significantly, with visible progress being made behind the scenes.

Images and updates shared by Ronaldo himself have fueled that optimism. Training sessions, even under difficult weather conditions, have demonstrated his determination to regain full fitness as quickly as possible. In a brief but telling message, he wrote “good to be back,” hinting at a positive shift in his recovery process.

While individual training marked an important milestone, the next phase—reintegrating with teammates—was always going to be the true indicator of readiness. Thus, Ronaldo has reportedly been cleared to rejoin group training starting Sunday, marking a crucial turning point in his recovery and bringing him closer to a competitive return.

Ronaldo steps up recovery with planned group training return

Following a rehabilitation period in Spain and continued treatment in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has now completed the most demanding phase of his recovery. According to Arriyadiyah, the club’s medical team has given him the green light to resume full training with the squad on Sunday.

This progression is significant. Individual sessions focus on regaining fitness, but group training signals readiness for match intensity, tactical integration, and physical contact. It is often the final hurdle before a player returns to competitive action.

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Ronaldo himself hinted at this transition in a social media update, posting “On the ball”, suggesting he is close to rejoining full sessions while still carefully managing his workload.

Would Ronaldo be ready to face Al-Najma?

For Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s return could provide a major boost. The Riyadh side has navigated a challenging period without its captain, missing both his leadership and goal-scoring ability during key fixtures.

His absence came during a critical phase of the campaign, forcing the team to adapt without its focal point in attack. With important matches approaching, including a league clash against Al-Najma on April 3, the timing of his recovery could prove decisive.

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There is a growing expectation that Ronaldo could be available for selection if his progress continues without setbacks. His return would not only strengthen the squad but also restore confidence as the season reaches its defining moments.