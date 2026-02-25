Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Joan Laporta’s stark message about referee committee admitting error in Barcelona’s La Liga loss to Girona

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Laporta was critical of the referees
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLaporta was critical of the referees

Barcelona has been subject to some refereeing mistakes in recent matches. The error that sparked the most controversy was the one that led to the loss to Girona, which gave Real Madrid the momentary lead in La Liga standings. Joan Laporta posted his thoughts on the recent resolution.

A previous complaint concerned an offside flagged on Pau Cubarsí in the 4-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid. That incident sparked outrage at the club. This week the CTA of the RFEF, the Spanish federation’s technical committee of referees, sided with Barcelona.

Laporta said: “The pressure on Jules Koundé was obvious. Nobody’s going to give us the lost point back. It was clear. Admitting the mistake is a step, but they are not giving the point back. We have mixed feelings. Let’s hope this does not get repeated.”

CTA’s full explanation

The controversial play was decisive in Barcelona’s defeat to Girona. With the match tied 1-1, Girona scored with just five minutes remaining. In the action, Claudio Echeverri stepped on Koundé in the lead up to the goal.

Girona won 2-1 (Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Girona won 2-1 (Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

The CTA stated: “Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct clarifies that a reckless stamp constitutes a foul and a caution. Contesting the ball does not exempt a player from committing an offence. If a player steps on an opponent using excessive force, it must be sanctioned.”

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly receive major Serie A transfer update amid contract renewal rumors

see also

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly receive major Serie A transfer update amid contract renewal rumors

Their resolution was that it was a foul: “The Girona forward removes the defender from the defensive action, and the infringement should therefore be punished with a foul and a yellow card. VAR should intervene, as this involves a clear and obvious error, and advise the referee to change the decision.”

Barcelona’s answer

Barcelona regained ground over the weekend to put the point margin back in their favor. That may have tempered the club’s response, but they posted a short message on social media: “Owning a mistake is a big step. Avoiding it is the next.”

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s entourage blamed by Joan Laporta for his Barcelona exit to PSG: ‘He wanted to stay’

Lionel Messi’s entourage blamed by Joan Laporta for his Barcelona exit to PSG: ‘He wanted to stay’

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta blamed the people around Lionel Messi for his departure from Barcelona.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with record bid to replace Kylian Mbappe, says Joan Laporta

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with record bid to replace Kylian Mbappe, says Joan Laporta

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with a record-breaking bid in order to replace Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure laid bare by Joan Laporta ahead presidential elections: ‘We considered it detrimental to the club’

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure laid bare by Joan Laporta ahead presidential elections: ‘We considered it detrimental to the club’

Amid his electoral campaign to seek re-election, Joan Laporta has decided to break his silence regarding the departure of Lionel Messi. After several years, the former FC Barcelona president delivered a controversial response about the Argentine’s exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

After Al Nassr’s record-breaking 5-0 win in the SPL, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a three-word message to his teammates.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo