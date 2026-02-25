Trending topics:
Video: Vinicius seals Champions League playoff berth for Real Madrid with stunning goal vs. Benfica after Prestianni controversy

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

After a week full of controversy surrounding the conflict between Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni, Real Madrid set the tone in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs against Benfica.

Their 1-0 win in Portugal last week gave Real Madrid a slight edge heading into the home leg on Wednesday. However, they couldn’t take anything for granted, as Benfica had shown they had the tools to fight until the very end.

That became clear in the opening minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the visitors struck first through Rafa Silva. The forward capitalized on a rebound inside the box after a save from Thibaut Courtois and slotted home the opener, leveling the aggregate score.

But Benfica’s lead was short-lived. Moments after that goal, Aurelien Tchouameni stepped up for Real Madrid in a crucial moment, finishing with a precise right-footed strike to make it 1-1 and give the Spanish giants the advantage in the series once again.

Tweet placeholder

* Developing story

